The Fascinating Backstory Behind CFFC 138’s Unplanned Main Event | UFC FIGHT PASS

Friday night sees Cage Fury Fighting Championships return to the Atlantic City Boardwalk for CFFC 138: Fernandez vs Ellis.
The night’s main event will see light heavyweight champion Luke Fernandez take on former middleweight champion Gregg Ellis in a matchup that came virtually out of nowhere, as a champion on the rise finally found the dance partner he needs to showcase his skills, thanks to his opponent’s opportunism and sheer determination to ask for the unlikely.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
UFC.com grabbed a chat with CFFC’s play-by-play commentator John Morgan ahead of the promotion’s final MMA event of 2024, and uncovered the fascinating backstories of the two men set to compete in the somewhat unexpected headline bout.
Luke Fernandez: CFFC’s Home-Grown Champion
In the red corner is Luke Fernandez, a 3-0 hot prospect who has built his career under the CFFC banner. He’s never tasted defeat inside the cage, and in nine fights across amateur and professional competition, he’s only gone to the scorecards once.
It’s meant that expectations for the New Jersey native are sky-high, and there’s a real sense of anticipation as he prepares to make his return to action after a year away from the cage.
“Luke is this blue-chip stud that everybody believes is ready for the next level,” Morgan explained.
“But he hasn't defended the title in a year since he won the title – once he got injured and once his opponent got injured.
“So, he's back for the first time in a year. A lot of people feel like he's ready to go to the UFC, but obviously, you’ve got to stay busy to do it. So, it’s a big fight for him. He’s a Jersey guy, so there’ll be a ton of people in the crowd.”
Fernandez’s rapid rise saw him capture CFFC light heavyweight gold in only his third professional fight. And, with the promotion well known as an established launchpad for fighters to join the UFC, the big question now is over the 29-year-old’s readiness for that jump.
Despite Fernandez’s relative lack of professional experience, Morgan explained that the reigning 205-pound champion has been with the promotion for much longer than just his three pro fights.
“He started with us as an amateur and he’s actually fought every one of his fights underneath the CFFC brand,” he said.
“He was our NextGen amateur champion, as well. So he's fought his entire career for CFFC.
“Basically, he's the kind of guy that understands there's not a reason to rush, but he wants to be ready to stay in the UFC, not just get there.
“Sometimes you’re better served taking your time, but he is also 29 years old, as well. So I think it’s one of those things where, it’s the light heavyweight division, so it’s maybe not as stacked and not as much of a barrier. But everyone around him feels he’s probably UFC-ready.
“With the dude’s skills – good wrestling, heavy hands, great presence – I would expect that, with a win here, he’s probably looking at maybe something on short notice, or hopefully Dana White’s Contender Series next year.”
Gregg Ellis Is Making His Own Luck
Meanwhile, for Fernandez’s opponent Gregg Ellis, opportunity didn’t knock, so he built his own door, then smashed straight through it to land himself a fight that nobody at CFFC originally had him pegged for.
The former CFFC middleweight champion had lost his belt to Kyle Daukaus – a UFC vet who has never lost a fight away from the Octagon – and was struggling to get himself a fight as he looked to bounce back.
After a number of discussed matchups failed to materialize, Ellis took advantage of some unexpected information to land himself arguably the biggest opportunity of his career.
Morgan picks up the story: “He's been on the sidelines for a year, but he's had like, four different fights lined up. They've just all fallen through.
“I was actually talking to him the other day. We had him booked for another fight, and I guess the fight fell out, and his manager sent him a list of names.
“And I guess, like, on a screenshot – he wasn't even supposed to see it – he saw that we were looking for somebody for Luke. He was like, ‘Wait, can I have that fight?’ And they're like, ‘Well, that's not the fight that they're looking at for you.’
“He's like, ‘No, let me go up. Let me let me challenge myself.’ So it was kind of interesting how it all came together. He wanted to challenge himself and go up and take the toughest fight available. He knows nobody wants to fight Luke, and so here's a chance for him to get a second title.
“He’s just like, ‘Let me get on the biggest platform possible and take the biggest challenges possible.’ Here’s an opportunity for him to do exactly that.”
Fernandez vs. Ellis headlines CFFC 138’s six-fight main card from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, with Morgan set to call the action alongside WWE superstar CM Punk. Veteran sports commentator Geena Lucille will also be on hand for on-site interviews and backstage access during the event.
For Morgan and his CFFC colleagues, it’s been a year to remember, as they’ve expanded their output to include submission grappling via their Fury Pro Grappling brand, as well as NCAA collegiate wrestling via CFFC Match Day, all streamed live throughout the year on UFC Fight Pass.
This has been a huge year for the company,” he enthused.
“You take a look at CFFC Match Day and what’s been done with NCAA Division I wrestling, a week ago we had the number-two ranked team in the country, the Iowa Hawkeyes, on UFC Fight Pass. It’s super cool.
“That’s been great to add to the portfolio, but the MMA has stayed a strong focus, as well. We’ve crowned a bunch of really cool champions and had some amazing stories along the way.”
CFFC 138: Fernandez vs. Ellis streams live on UFC Fight Pass from 9pm ET / 6pm PT.