The Fascinating Backstory Behind CFFC 138’s Unplanned Main Event | UFC FIGHT PASS

In the red corner is Luke Fernandez, a 3-0 hot prospect who has built his career under the CFFC banner. He’s never tasted defeat inside the cage, and in nine fights across amateur and professional competition, he’s only gone to the scorecards once.

It’s meant that expectations for the New Jersey native are sky-high, and there’s a real sense of anticipation as he prepares to make his return to action after a year away from the cage.

“Luke is this blue-chip stud that everybody believes is ready for the next level,” Morgan explained.

“But he hasn't defended the title in a year since he won the title – once he got injured and once his opponent got injured.

“So, he's back for the first time in a year. A lot of people feel like he's ready to go to the UFC, but obviously, you’ve got to stay busy to do it. So, it’s a big fight for him. He’s a Jersey guy, so there’ll be a ton of people in the crowd.”

Fernandez’s rapid rise saw him capture CFFC light heavyweight gold in only his third professional fight. And, with the promotion well known as an established launchpad for fighters to join the UFC, the big question now is over the 29-year-old’s readiness for that jump.