UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch In 2023 | Part 3

22 years old, Submission of the Year and 17 fights under his belt. No idea where Makoto Takahashi finds the time or energy, but sure enough, he does.

He fights a lot, he wins a lot and despite how much of his playbook is out there, he’s still next to impossible to figure out. Takahashi made his CFFC debut riding an eight-fight winning streak, and snatched Diego Paiva’s neck and the CFFC flyweight title in spectacular fashion.

He’s got the look and the style that’s hard for fans to turn away from. If you’re in Cage Fury country, make sure you get in to see his next fight because it won’t be long before the same tickets will become much, much more expensive.

Ben Eddy – Grappling

Age: 35