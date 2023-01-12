UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch In 2023 | Part 2

It’s hard to go from “good grappler” to “famous grappler” but at only 16 years old, Pat Shahgholi has done it. Granted, it came at a very polarizing cost when he submitted David Vieira at EBI 20 without exactly giving him a chance to tap.

A large amount of the grappling community voiced their displeasure with the act while the others pointed out the money on the line and the name of the game in BJJ. Regardless of what side of the fence you fall on, it’s hard to argue Shahgholi has taken it in stride and handled the criticism well. Every day he gets more and more skilled while trolling haters more and more.

He parlayed the newfound attention immediately into a spot at the FIGHT PASS Invitational, where he put up a fight but fell in the first round to eventual winner Mason Fowler.

He may not have taken home the number one spot at FPI 3, but at only 16 years old and with already enough skill to infuriate social media, expect to see Shahgholi’s hand raised many, many times for years to come.

Anthony Cassar – iKon FC

Record: 1-0

Age: 26