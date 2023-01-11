UFC Fight Pass Fighters To Watch In 2023 | Part 1

Josh Van is one of the fastest moving fighters on the planet. He’s gone from amateur to Fury FC champion in barely two years. Van isn’t a champion off of reputation; he’s put in the work with a 4-0 amateur record followed by a 7-1 pro record.

Every fight card it gets harder and harder to understand why he hasn’t graduated to the top of the MMA game. There are still flyweights hanging around Fury FC but not many. If you’re in Texas or a UFC FIGHT PASS subscriber, catch Van while you can, because active flyweight finishers are always in high demand and he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Jose Perez – Cage Fury FC

Record: 7-1

Age: 27