UFC Fight Pass Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 3

With so many homegrown names now in the UFC, does FIGHT PASS have any big names left?

Oh yeah. We’re barely scratching the surface. Here are some more fighters to watch for in 2022!

Kody Steele – Fury FC

Record: 0-0

Age: 26

After a CJJ championship, a handful of SUG appearances, a stop at Polaris and a strong showing at The FIGHT PASS Invitational, it’s about time for Kody Steele to bring his black belt to MMA.

As dominant as Steele is on the ground, he has already finished two amateur fights by KO and his professional MMA debut is set for February at Fury FC 56.

As of now he’ll be taking on 6-9 Jessee Gengler to get his feet wet. Will it be off to the races for Steele after dipping his toes in?

It’s worth finding out!