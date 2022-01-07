UFC Fight Pass Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 2

Alexa Yanes – Grappling

Age: 27

All the talk of the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational SuperFights was on Danielle Kelly and her #5 No-Gi ranking and Alexa Yanes seemingly came from out of nowhere and took the decision win back to San Antonio.

She may not have literally “come from out of nowhere,” as Yanes has more than a few BJJ matches to her name, but it was her first SuperFight spotlight, and while she won’t put down the Danielle Kellys of the world 10 times out of 10, expect to see Yanes do some damage to some of your favorite UFC women if the matches present themselves.

Asa Ten Pow – Titan FC

Record: 1-0 (1)

Age: 32

Asa Ten Pow was one of the most dominant kickboxers of all-time for GLORY Kickboxing, and he decided at 31 years old that it was time to transition from ring to cage.

Ten Pow’s MMA debut may have been a little too dominant, with the severely under-experienced and under-sized Earnest Walls stepping in short notice, only to have Ten Pow dominate the fight without trying to dominate the fight as much as he was.

He would win with ease and take a slight step up in competition at Titan FC 73 when he took on 42-year-old Chris Roman. Ten Pow landed a pair of shots miles out of Roman’s comfort zone before a pretty blatant knee to a downed opponent.

Commentators and fans both questioned the legitimacy of Roman’s inability to come back to his feet, but regardless, the night ended with Ten Pow moving to a 1-0 (1) record.

We’ve still never seen Ten Pow actually tested but with fights still left in his Titan FC contract, 2022 will be a big year for Ten Pow, who is vocal about his UFC aspirations.