UFC Fight Pass Fighters To Watch In 2022 | Part 1

With so many homegrown names now in the UFC, does FIGHT PASS have any big names left?

Oh yeah. We’re barely scratching the surface. Here are the fighters to watch for in 2022!

Solomon Renfro – CFFC

Record: 8-2

Age: 25

Although this list is in no particular order, it would be hard not to kick things off with Solomon Renfro.

After posting a 2-0 Cage Fury record in 2021 and delivering two of the best post-fight speeches known to man, Renfro proved to fighters, fight fans and politicians alike that he’s not to be taken lightly.

His strong showings landed him a spot at Dana White’s Contender Series, where he ultimately came up short against iKON product Jonny Parsons. The loss may have stung, but the 8-2 Tiger Schulmann machine is far from over.

Smart money says Renfro doesn’t make it out of 2022 without a UFC bout or two, so enjoy him while you can!