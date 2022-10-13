UFC Fight Pass To Deliver Live And On-Demand MMA Events In Vr In The Meta Horizon Worlds App

FIGHT PASS’ first live MMA event to be featured in Meta Horizon Worlds will be LFA 144, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 9 p.m. ET, from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The main event will feature a bantamweight world title fight between two of the division’s most exciting prospects, as top Tajik prospect Muin “Tajik” Gafurov will take on top Brazilian prospect Diego “Magrinho” Silva.

Fans will enter an immersive environment in Meta Horizon Worlds where they can see and speak with other fans in real time while enjoying unprecedented VR views of all the thrilling action in the LFA Octagon, including strikes, takedowns, grappling, and more.

YBVR will produce LFA 144 in VR180, a virtual reality video format that offers viewers a 180-degree panorama of the event.

“We are excited to offer an unprecedented level of engagement for FIGHT PASS subscribers and MMA fans around the world by producing a live MMA event in virtual reality,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, UFC FIGHT PASS. “With Meta providing the VR platform and YBVR lending their production expertise, we’re confident this will be a great experience for fight fans.”

As with previous LFA events, the entire main card of LFA 144 will also be streamed live as a traditional broadcast on FIGHT PASS.

FIGHT PASS plans to offer similar VR experiences around select combat sports events in the future.

Fans can download the Meta Horizon Worlds app for free in the Meta Quest store and can subscribe to the fight HERE. The event will also be available as “always on” in Horizon Worlds from Oct. 23-27.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.