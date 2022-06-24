UFC FIGHT PASS CLOSES OUT UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK WITH ACTION-PACKED BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU TOURNAMENT

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 2, a four-team elimination Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament featuring superstar captains, including UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, UFC fighter James Krause, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 2 will stream live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Several of the top MMA promotions showcased on UFC FIGHT PASS are set to face off for a $25,000 cash prize, including Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC), Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, and James Krause’s Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC). Athletes have been named to teams based on their respective connections to each promotion, with Faber and Krause both scheduled to compete on behalf of their teams.

*Teams are comprised as follows:

Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA

Jorge Masvidal (Captain)

Bo Nickal

Craig Jones

Enrico Cocco

PJ Barch

Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship

Anthony Pettis (Captain)

Christos Papadelos

Daniel Manasoiu

Giancarlo Bodini

Oliver Taza

A1 Combat

Urijah Faber (Captain)

Eliot Kelly

Ryan Loder

Song Yadong

Fighting Alliance Championship

James Krause (Captain)

Andy Varela

Joe Solecki

Kyle Boehm

*Participants subject to change

The UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 2 will also feature individual matches between notable MMA athletes and stars of the BJJ world. UFC featherweight Andre Fili is set to face second degree BJJ black belt Shane Shapiro, while second degree BJJ black belt and IBJJF black belt champion Jerry Shapiro will square off against current No. 5-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval. In a thrilling women’s match, UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi takes on BJJ black belt Michele Oliveira.

Tickets are priced at $75 and available through AXS by clicking here.

