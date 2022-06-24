 Skip to main content
UFC FIGHT PASS CLOSES OUT UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK WITH ACTION-PACKED BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU TOURNAMENT

UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational Returns to UFC APEX with Four-Team Elimination Event Featuring Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, and James Krause’s Fighting Alliance Championship
Jun. 24, 2022

UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational Returns to UFC APEX with Four-Team Elimination Event Featuring Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, and James Krause’s Fighting Alliance Championship 

  • $25,000 CASH Prize Awarded to Winning Team 
  • Competition to Stream Live and Exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS On Sunday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT 
UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, today announced UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 2, a four-team elimination Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament featuring superstar captains, including UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, UFC fighter James Krause, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 2 will stream live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Several of the top MMA promotions showcased on UFC FIGHT PASS are set to face off for a $25,000 cash prize, including Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC), Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, and James Krause’s Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC). Athletes have been named to teams based on their respective connections to each promotion, with Faber and Krause both scheduled to compete on behalf of their teams. 

*Teams are comprised as follows: 

Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA 

  • Jorge Masvidal (Captain) 
  • Bo Nickal 
  • Craig Jones 
  • Enrico Cocco 
  • PJ Barch 

Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship 

  • Anthony Pettis (Captain) 
  • Christos Papadelos 
  • Daniel Manasoiu 
  • Giancarlo Bodini 
  • Oliver Taza 

A1 Combat 

  • Urijah Faber (Captain) 
  • Eliot Kelly 
  • Ryan Loder 
  • Song Yadong 

Fighting Alliance Championship 

  • James Krause (Captain) 
  • Andy Varela 
  • Joe Solecki 
  • Kyle Boehm 

*Participants subject to change 

The UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 2 will also feature individual matches between notable MMA athletes and stars of the BJJ world. UFC featherweight Andre Fili is set to face second degree BJJ black belt Shane Shapiro, while second degree BJJ black belt and IBJJF black belt champion Jerry Shapiro will square off against current No. 5-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval. In a thrilling women’s match, UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi takes on BJJ black belt Michele Oliveira

Tickets are priced at $75 and available through AXS by clicking here

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions from around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC® history. 

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app. 

