UFC Fight Pass' Best Of 2020

KO of the Year: Alex Pereira – LFA 95

Surprise, surprise, LFA brings yet another KO of the Year fighter to UFC FIGHT PASS. Kickboxing megastar Alex Pereira came with as much hype behind him as one would expect for the only man to ever KO middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. His opponent Thomas Powell was thinking head kick defense one too many times and ended up eating a left hand that would bring his night and the show as a whole to an abrupt halt.