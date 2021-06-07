UFC FIGHT PASS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE ON VIDAA-POWERED HISENSE AND TOSHIBA SMART TVs

Starting in August, UFC FIGHT PASS will be distributed on new select Hisense TVs as well as on Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense that utilize the VIDAA smart platform, a Linux-based open smart TV operating system that is present on products in more than 120 countries around the world.

UFC FIGHT PASS provides subscribers with access to live UFC events; live local mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; and the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combats sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history.

As an official marketing partner of UFC, Hisense branding will be featured in the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC events for the remainder of 2021. In addition, Hisense will be the presenting partner of select UFC digital content distributed across UFC social media platforms in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and the Middle East.