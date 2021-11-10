UFC FIGHT PASS AND LFA EXTEND EXCLUSIVE MULTI-YEAR STREAMING AGREEMENT

“UFC FIGHT PASS prides itself on providing top-tier combat sports content to our subscribers,” said Crowley Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, UFC FIGHT PASS. “LFA is among the best, with a longstanding relationship with UFC and a track record for developing talent. We’re thrilled to continue this relationship and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our two brands.”

Under the terms of the agreement, UFC FIGHT PASS will stream over 100 LFA events to its global subscriber base across over 200 countries and territories. Subscribers will also continue to have access to the entire LFA library, which showcases the early careers of top UFC talent, including UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today To Watch LFA

"I am thrilled to have extended our partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS," said Ed Soares, CEO, LFA. "I'm extremely grateful and excited to have watched the LFA grow worldwide with UFC FIGHT PASS for the past two years. The LFA is the industry leader in developing talent and UFC is the industry leader of our sport. The success of this partnership was obvious from the beginning and we have proven that with the 40 events that we have produced both domestically and abroad. The best is yet to come!"

LFA has a long tradition of developing athletes that go on and compete at the next level, including Dana White’s Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter, and UFC. To date, a total of 257 LFA athletes have transitioned to UFC and 166 have competed for contracts on Dana White’s Contender Series.

“This extended partnership with UFC FIGHT PASS will allow us to continue producing the high-level events that our fans have come to expect from the LFA,” said Sven Bean, President, LFA. “It's been a pleasure working with the UFC FIGHT PASS team, and I look forward to building on that relationship. I'm excited for the future of our brand, the partnership, and what we will be able to bring to the fans in 2022 and beyond."

UFC FIGHT PASS features live events from dozens of combat sports promotions around the world. Subscribers of the platform also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring over 20,000 bouts, as well as every fight in UFC® history.

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com, or download the UFC app.