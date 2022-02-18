Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing main event bout that will see No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker facing No. 12 Jamahal Hill in a thrilling matchup of light heavyweight strikers.All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

KO artist Walker (18-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) immediately turned heads upon joining the UFC roster in 2018. A powerful striker, he has secured impressive finishes against Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree Jr. Walker is now gunning to get back to his winning ways with another show-stealing performance.

Hill (9-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) entered the UFC following a TKO victory over Alexander Poppeck on Dana White’s Contender Series. He has since climbed the ranks quickly with notable wins against Jimmy Crute, Ovince Saint Preux and Darko Stosic. Hill now intends to continue his ascent up the 205-pound ladder with another highlight-reel KO.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results: