Fight Coverage
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a showcase matchup in the women’s bantamweight division as No. 7 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira takes on No. 8 Miesha Tate. In the co-main event, welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail No. 13 Sean Brady.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VIEIRA vs TATE will take place Saturday, November 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT and the main card at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Results
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Prelims
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
/
Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes
- Luana Pinheiro (9-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) clashes with Sam Hughes (5-3, fighting out of Everett, Wash.) at strawweight
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7, fighting out of Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China) aims to secure a signature finish when he meets Sean Soriano (14-7, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.) at featherweight
Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng
- Flyweights Cody Durden (11-3-1, fighting out of Loganville, Ga.) and Aoriqileng (18-7, fighting out of Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia, China) vie for their first UFC victories
Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez
- Loma Lookboonmee (6-2, fighting out of Buri Ram, Thailand) meets Loopy Godinez (Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico) in a matchup of women’s strawweight prospects
Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy
- Rafa Garcia (12-2, fighting out of Imperial, Calif.) aims to secure his first UFC victory when he takes on Dana White’s Contender Series signee Natan Levy (6-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) at lightweight
Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz
- Pat Sabatini (15-3, fighting out of Bristol, Pa.) locks horns with Tucker Lutz (12-1, fighting out of Baltimore, Md.) in a featherweight bout
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Main Card
Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez
- In a bantamweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Davey Grant (13-5, fighting out of County Durham, England) battles fast-rising Adrian Yanez (14-3, fighting out of La Porte, Texas)
Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang
- Bantamweight veterans Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) and Kyung Ho Kang (17-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) look to steal the show
Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos
- No. 6 ranked women’s flyweight contender Joanne Wood (15-6, fighting out of Glasgow, Scotland) takes on No. 9 Taila Santos (18-1, fighting out of Balneário Camboriú, SC, Brazil) in a high stakes bout
Co-Main Event: Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady
- Michael Chiesa (18-5, fighting out of Spokane Valley, Wash.) has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings and breaking into the upper echelon of the division. The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 15, he discovered newfound success after returning to welterweight in 2018 with four straight wins over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, Rafael Dos Anjos and Neil Magny. Chiesa now seeks to knock Brady from the ranks of the unbeaten and insert his name into the championship conversation.
- Undefeated Sean Brady (14-0, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pa.) aims to secure his most important victory yet and show that he is a future contender for the belt. A dominant grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Brady has built himself into one of the top prospects in the UFC with victories over Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev and Jake Matthews. He now plans on maintaining his perfect record by stopping Chiesa with a breakout performance.
Main Event: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate
- Ketlen Vieira (11-2, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) returns to the Octagon looking to make a statement and notch the biggest win of her MMA career. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, she burst onto the UFC scene with impressive wins over Sara McMann, Cat Zingano and Ashlee Evans-Smith. Vieira now aims to recapture her early momentum and break back into the top five by defeating her first ex-UFC champion.
- Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) intends to remain undefeated in 2021 and continue her journey back to the title picture. A pioneer of women’s MMA who has been competing since 2007, Tate cemented herself as one of the best to ever do it with victories over Holly Holm, Sara McMann and Liz Carmouche. She now looks to prove a point by stopping Vieira in emphatic fashion.
Highlights
UFC 268 | From The Booth
Announcements