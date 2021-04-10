 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland
Apr. 10, 2021

UFC will return to ABC with a thrilling middleweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 6 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Kevin Holland. Streaking featherweight contenders collide in the co-main event, as No. 10 ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff meets No. 11 Arnold Allen. Also, No. 5 ranked UFC strawweight contender Nina Nunes collides with No. 11 Mackenzie Dern.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, April 10. The main card will be simulcast live on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Official Scorecards

Impa Kasanganay vs Sasha Palatnikov

Da-un Jung vs William Knight

Opponents Da-Un Jung of South Korea and William Knight face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Luis Saldana vs Jordan Griffin

Luis Saldana and Jordan Griffin face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Hunter Azure vs Jack Shore

Opponents Hunter Azure and Jack Shore of Wales face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Yorgan De Castro vs Jarjis Danho

Opponents Yorgan De Castro of Cape Verde and Jarjis Danho of Syria face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
John Makdessi vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Opponents John Makdessi of Canada and Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scott Holtzman vs Mateusz Gamrot

Opponents Scott Holtzman and Mateusz Gamrot of Poland face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jim Miller vs Joe Solecki

Opponents Jim Miller Joe Solecki face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Perry vs Daniel Rodriguez

Opponents Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Nina Nunes vs Mackenzie Dern

Opponents Nina Nunes and Mackenzie Dern face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Sam Alvey vs Julian Marquez

Opponents Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Co-Main Event: Arnold Allen vs Sodiq Yusuff

 

Opponents Arnold Allen of England and Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland

Opponents Marvin Vettori of Italy and Kevin Holland face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on April 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
