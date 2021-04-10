UFC will return to ABC with a thrilling middleweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 6 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Kevin Holland. Streaking featherweight contenders collide in the co-main event, as No. 10 ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff meets No. 11 Arnold Allen. Also, No. 5 ranked UFC strawweight contender Nina Nunes collides with No. 11 Mackenzie Dern.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, April 10. The main card will be simulcast live on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Official Scorecards