Marlon Vera of Ecuador poses on the scale during the UFC 268 ceremonial weigh-in at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

They've Stepped On The Scales In San Diego To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 12, 2022

UFC returns to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top bantamweight contenders that will see No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera takes on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs. CRUZ will take place Saturday, August 13 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. All bouts will air on ESPN and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the main card beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (135.5) vs Dominick Cruz (135)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs David Onama (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark (205) vs Azamat Murzakanov (204)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs Ariane Lipski (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Bruno Silva (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

PRELIMS

Women’s Catchweight (120-lbs) Bout: Angela Hill (119.5) vs Loopy Godinez (119)

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (266) vs Lukasz Brzeski (236.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs Nina Nunes (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (155) vs Charlie Ontiveros (155)

Flyweight Bout: Ode Osbourne (125) vs Tyson Nam (126)

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Jason Witt (179.5) vs Josh Quinlan (175)

Bantamweight Bout: Youssef Zalal (135.5) vs Da’Mon Blackshear (134)

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

