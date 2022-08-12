Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

UFC returns to San Diego for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top bantamweight contenders that will see No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera takes on former champion and No. 8 ranked Dominick Cruz.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs. CRUZ will take place Saturday, August 13 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. All bouts will air on ESPN and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the main card beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Official Weigh-In Results: