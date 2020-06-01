UFC Vegas 3: Scorecard

1 – Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett. Wow. Yes, he has flown under the radar for far too long, but the diehard fans know just what he has been bringing to the table since he moved back to the featherweight division in 2017. And if you’re new to the party, he’s 5-1 at 145 pounds in the UFC with three knockouts and two post-fight performance bonuses. The latest entry on his resume was a stirring three-round Fight of the Night win over Shane Burgos in one of the best fights of 2020 (sorry guys, nothing’s beating Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk in my eyes anytime soon). From start to finish, Emmett and Burgos did everything possible to finish the fight before the judges got involved, and with the bout on the line in the final frame, Emmett brought the drama by scoring two knockdowns to seal the win. Featherweight is one of the hottest divisions in the sport right now, and Emmett is a big reason why.