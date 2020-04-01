UFC Vegas 3 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Josh Emmett vs Shane Burgos

Talk about fireworks. Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos delivered a showcase of power and precision, with Emmett leaving the UFC APEX with the win in his back pocket.

The bout had twitter raving with “potential fight of the year” reviews and that’s exactly how it should be. Both Emmett versus Burgos brought everything you could ever want in a fight. There was incredibly hard punches, adversity, knockdowns and showmanship.

In the first minute of the fight, Emmett suffered an injury to his left knee that hindered him throughout the fight, limiting his movement and preventing him from attacking the way he wanted. He told UFC.com that after the injury he felt like he was stuck playing “sock ‘em bop ‘em robots” on the outside. But one of Sacramento’s finest did what he did best, and that’s throw absolute heat.

Emmett was able to land two massive shots in the third round that sent Burgos to the canvas (with Burgos smiling the whole way down). The knockdowns tied Emmett for the second most knockdowns since 2016 in any UFC division. Those numbers are a testament to how much power is in those hands.

And while Burgos didn’t get the win, he truly belongs fighting with the best of the best at featherweight. He has an iron chin and one of the deepest gas tanks in the UFC. It will be fun to see what he does in the future.