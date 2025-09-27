Official Scorecards | UFC Perth

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On September 27, 2025
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 27, 2025
This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.