UFC Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces a fight
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Perth

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia On September 27, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 27, 2025

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Scorecards

This page will be updated live throughout the event.

Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara

Athlete Profiles: Loma Lookboonmee | Alexia Thainara

Brando Pericic vs Elisha Ellison

Athlete Profiles: Brando Pericic | Elisha Ellison

Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina

Athlete Profiles: Michelle Montague | Luana Carolina

Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa

Athlete Profiles: Colby Thicknesse | Josias Musasa

Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya

Athlete Profiles: Jamie Mullarkey | Rolando Bedoya

Cam Rowston vs Andre Petroski

Athlete Profiles: Cam Rowston | Andre Petroski

Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato

Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Rodolfo Bellato

Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell

Athlete Profiles: Tom Nolan | Charlie Campbell

Justin Tafa vs Louie Sutherland

Athlete Profiles: Justin Tafa | Louie Sutherland

Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny

Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Neil Magny

Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras

Athlete Profiles: Jack Jenkins | Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan

Athlete Profiles: Jimmy Crute | Ivan Erslan

Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes

Athlete Profiles: Carlos Ulberg | Dominick Reyes

