Prelim Results | UFC Perth

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

RELATED: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.