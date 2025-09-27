 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Perth

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth On September 27, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 27, 2025

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara

  • The action gets started in the strawweight division as No. 14 ranked Loma Lookboonmee (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Buriam, Thailand) faces Alexia Thainara (12-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Brandon Pericic va Elisha Ellison

  • Heavyweight newcomers collide as Brandon Pericic (4-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) takes on Elisha Ellison (5-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA)

Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina

  • Michelle Montague (6-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL), the first New Zealand woman to fight in the UFC, makes her debut against Luana Carolina (11-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa

  • Bantamweight Colby Thicknesse (7-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) squares off against Josias Musasa (8-1, fighting out of Lubumbashi, D.R. Congo)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya

  • Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey (17-8, fighting out of Central Coast, Australia) steps into the Octagon for the first time in over a year against Rolando Bedoya (14-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru)

Cam Rowston vs Andre Petroski

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Cam Rowston (12-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) makes his debut one month after earning his contract against Andre Petroski (13-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) at middleweight

Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato

  • In the feature prelim, undefeated DWCS alum Navajo Stirling (7-0, fighting out of Auckland, NZ) battles Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

