Prelim Results | UFC Perth

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
RELATED: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Watch
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara
- The action gets started in the strawweight division as No. 14 ranked Loma Lookboonmee (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Buriam, Thailand) faces Alexia Thainara (12-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
Brandon Pericic va Elisha Ellison
- Heavyweight newcomers collide as Brandon Pericic (4-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) takes on Elisha Ellison (5-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA)
Michelle Montague vs Luana Carolina
- Michelle Montague (6-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL), the first New Zealand woman to fight in the UFC, makes her debut against Luana Carolina (11-4, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Colby Thicknesse vs Josias Musasa
- Bantamweight Colby Thicknesse (7-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) squares off against Josias Musasa (8-1, fighting out of Lubumbashi, D.R. Congo)
Jamie Mullarkey vs Rolando Bedoya
- Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey (17-8, fighting out of Central Coast, Australia) steps into the Octagon for the first time in over a year against Rolando Bedoya (14-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru)
Cam Rowston vs Andre Petroski
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Cam Rowston (12-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) makes his debut one month after earning his contract against Andre Petroski (13-4, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) at middleweight
Navajo Stirling vs Rodolfo Bellato
- In the feature prelim, undefeated DWCS alum Navajo Stirling (7-0, fighting out of Auckland, NZ) battles Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.