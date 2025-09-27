 Skip to main content
Headshots of UFC light heavyweights Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes on a green background
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Perth

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth On September 27, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 28, 2025

This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell

  • Lightweights kick off the main card as the red-hot Tom Nolan (9-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) searches four his fourth-straight win against Charlie Campbell (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Justin Tafa vs Louie Sutherland

  • Fan-favorite heavyweight Justin Tafa (7-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) battles UFC newcomer Louie Sutherland (10-3, fighting out of London, England)

Jake Matthews vs Neil Magny

  • Veteran welterweights collide as Jake Matthews (22-7, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) takes on Neil Magny (30-13, fighting out of Denver, CO)

Jack Jenkins vs Ramon Taveras

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Jack Jenkins (13-4, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) looks to secure a third win in Perth when he collides with Ramon Taveras (10-3, fighting out of Duval County, FL)

Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan

  • In the co-main event, Jimmy Crute (13-4-2, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) aims for his second win of 2025 against Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia)

Main Event: Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes

  • In the main event, a pivotal matchup at 205 pounds sees No. 3 ranked light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg collide with former title challenger and No. 7 ranked Dominick Reyes

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on September 27, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

