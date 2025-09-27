Main Card Results | UFC Perth

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Live From RAC Arena In Perth On September 27, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Sep. 28, 2025
This weekend, the Octagon returns to RAC Arena for the fourth time as a loaded fight night event touches down in the Western Australia capital. Headlined by a critical matchup of light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes, Saturday’s fight card will add another chapter to the growing history of action-packed events in Perth.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ULBERG vs REYES airs on ESPN+ in the United States. Prelims kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card action is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Tom Nolan vs Charlie Campbell
Lightweights kick off the main card as the red-hot Tom Nolan (9-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) searches four his fourth-straight win against Charlie Campbell (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Dana White's Contender Series grad Jack Jenkins (13-4, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) looks to secure a third win in Perth when he collides with Ramon Taveras (10-3, fighting out of Duval County, FL)