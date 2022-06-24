UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Results

Tsarukyan’s kicks continued to pay dividends in the second frame as the pair kept it standing, and in the third, the Armenian battler mixed up his attacks well as he extended his lead. Gamrot did get a brief takedown with under three minutes to go and while Tsarukyan got up quickly, the Poland native remained locked on his foe until the two broke with 1:40 left. A spinning back kick to the body was a solid shot by Tsarukyan in the final minute, but Gamrot didn’t flinch.

Each fighter got in his licks on the feet in round four, with a spinning back fist by Tsarukyan producing a knockdown. Gamrot shook it off and went back to work, leading the action and getting a takedown with a little over a minute left. Gamrot then took his opponent’s back briefly, but Tsarukyan got free.

In the second minute of the final round, Gamrot got a slick takedown and was able to keep Tsarukyan grounded for an extended period until Tsarukyan fought his way free. Another takedown followed, with Gamrot putting more points in the bank as the bout wound down. | Official Scorecards