UFC FIGHT NIGHT SYDNEY MAIN EVENT SET: QUILLAN SALKILLD TO FACE BENOÎT SAINT DENIS

Fans can register their interest for the ticket presale now at ufc.com/Sydney. Official Travel Packages are available through Sportsnet Holidays, UFC’s Official and Exclusive Australia & New Zealand Travel Package Provider.

Fans can also register their interest for Premium hospitality and VIP experiences ufc.com/Sydney.

“UFC Fight Night Sydney is set to be another huge moment for Australian fans, and Quillan Salkilld versus Benoît Saint Denis is a main event that delivers everything we look for in this sport,” said Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, UFC.

“Quillan has been one of the breakout stars of the UFC’s lightweight division, while Benoît is one of the most dangerous and exciting finishers in the sport. Bringing this fight to Sydney will make for an unforgettable night.

“We are proud to return to Sydney and grateful for the continued support of Destination NSW and the NSW Government. UFC Fight Night Sydney will showcase world-class athletes, create an incredible experience for fans and further strengthen New South Wales’ position as a leading destination for major sporting events.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said: “This blockbuster fight between two of UFC’s most exciting talents will draw thousands of fans to experience the very best of Sydney. Unmissable events like this provide a boost the NSW visitor economy, supporting local businesses and creating jobs.

“Hosting UFC Fight Night Sydney affirms the Harbour City’s position on the world stage as a leading destination for unforgettable, world-class sporting experiences.”

Additionally, the finals for Road to UFC Season 5 will take place on the prelims of UFC Fight Night Sydney on Sunday, 7 February 2027. Four UFC contracts will be awarded to the winners from each division, with eight of Asia-Pacific’s top prospects competing for the biggest opportunity of their careers.

These include:

• Women’s Strawweight Final: Credentialed veteran Meng Bo (29-3, China) faces talented prospect BoHyun Park (10-3, Korea).

• Flyweight Final: Well-rounded Jiniushiyue (17-4, China) meets entertaining striker Takaya Suzuki (9-1, Japan).

• Bantamweight Final: Durable, gritty Rabindra Dhant (11-1, Nepal) collides with technical, savvy Ryo Tajima (12-3, Japan).

• Featherweight Final: Proven finisher George Mangos (10-1, Australia) takes on submission ace Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (12-2, Mongolia).

Additional ticketing information, including public on-sale details, will be announced in due course. For the latest UFC Fight Night Sydney news, visit UFC.com/Sydney.