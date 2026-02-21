Prelim Results | UFC Houston

UFC returns to Houston, Texas for the first time in four years with a high-stakes middleweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland lock horns with No. 4 Anthony Hernandez.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
Still To Come:
Juliana Miller vs Carli Judice
- Flyweights get the action started when The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 winner Juliana Miller (5-3, fighting out of Spokane, WA) takes on knockout artist Carli Judice (5-2, fighting out of Lafayette, LA)
Jordan Leavitt vs Yadier del Valle
- Lightweight Jordan Leavitt (12-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) searches for his eighth submission when he squares off against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Yadier del Valle 10-0, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Phil Rowe vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
- Welterweight finisher Phil Rowe (11-6, fighting out of Orlando, FL) faces UFC newcomer Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV), who earned his contract with a first round knockout on DWCS last September
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Punahele Soriano
- All-action welterweights look to steal the show when Ramiz Brahimaj (13-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of the Bronx, NY) battles Punahele Soriano (12-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Oahu, HI)
Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards
- A highly intriguing rematch at flyweight sees No. 12 ranked Nora Cornolle (9-3, fighting out of Epinay sur Seine, France) lock horns with No. 14 ranked Joselyne Edwards (16-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama), who's scored three finishes in her last three fights
Alden Coria vs Luis Gurule
- Fresh off a debut victory at Noche UFC, Alden Coria (11-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon when he takes on Luis Gurule (10-2, fighting out of Sheridan, CO)
Ode' Osbourne vs Alibi Idiris
- Flyweight Ode' Osbourne (13-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Milwaukee, WI) aims for a statement performance against The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 finalist Alibo Idiris (11-1, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan)
Chidi Njokuani vs Carlos Leal
- Welterweight knockout artists meet in the featured prelim as Chidi Njokuani (25-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Garland, TX) collides with Carlos Leal (22-7, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
