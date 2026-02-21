Main Card Results | UFC Houston

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, Live From Toyota Center In Houston On February 21
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Feb. 22, 2026
UFC returns to Houston, Texas for the first time in four years with a high-stakes middleweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland lock horns with No. 4 Anthony Hernandez.
Undefeated welterweight prospects collide as Dana White's Contender Series grad Jacobe Smith (11-0, fighting out of Dallas, TX) welcomes UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell (11-0, fighting out of Columbus, OH)
N0. 14 ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige (19-10, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Haleiwa, HI) looks to add another highlight to his resume against fast-rising prospect Melquizael Costa (25-7, fighting out of Bauru, São Paulo, Brazil), who rides a five-fight win streak into Saturday's contest
Welterweight knockout artists meet in the co-main event as No. 12 ranked Geoff Neal (16-7, fighting out of Dallas, TX) locks horns with Uroš Medić (12-3, fighting out of Anchorage, AK by way of Novi Sad, Serbia), who boasts a 100% finish rate
In the main event, former middleweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland (29-7, fighting out of Corona, CA) returns from a year-long layoff to reaffirm his place in the rankings against No. 4 ranked Anthony Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, CA), who enters Saturday's headliner riding an 8-fight win streak)