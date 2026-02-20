Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Houston

UFC returns to Houston, Texas for the first time in four years with a high-stakes middleweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland lock horns with No. 4 Anthony Hernandez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins that begin at 9am CT]
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (185) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Uroš Medić (171)
Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Melquizael Costa (145.5)
Preview Every Bout On Saturday's Card In Houston | Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+
Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (251.5) vs Ante Delija (239)
Welterweight Bout: Jacobe Smith (171) vs Josiah Harrell (171)
Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Michel Pereira (186)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (171) vs Carlos Leal (170)
Flyweight Bout: Ode’ Osbourne (126) vs Alibi Idiris (126)
Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria (125.5) vs Luis Gurule (125)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (135.5)
MORE UFC HOUSTON: The Many Alumni Of DWCS | Houston's Rising Stars | Journey To Main Event | Hernandez Gets Hot | Strickland Returns | Medić To Gatecrash | Harrell Unbroken
Welterweight Bout: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs Punahele Soriano (171)
Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (172) vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170.5)
Featherweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (145.5) vs Yadier del Valle (145.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (126) vs Carli Judice (125)
Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.