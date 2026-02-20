Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Houston

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins that begin at 9am CT]

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez Official Weigh-In Results: