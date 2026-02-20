 Skip to main content
Sean Strickland & Anthony Hernandez weighing in
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Houston

The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez Make It Official For Saturday, February 21, At Toyota Center
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 20, 2026

UFC returns to Houston, Texas for the first time in four years with a high-stakes middleweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland lock horns with No. 4 Anthony Hernandez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs HERNANDEZ takes place Saturday, February 21 in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

[This page will be updated throughout the weigh-ins that begin at 9am CT]

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez Official Weigh-In Results:

 

Main Event Preview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Main Event Preview | UFC Houston
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (185) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs Uroš Medić (171)

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Melquizael Costa (145.5)

Preview Every Bout On Saturday's Card In Houston | Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (251.5) vs Ante Delija (239) 

Welterweight Bout: Jacobe Smith (171) vs Josiah Harrell (171)

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Michel Pereira (186) 

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (171) vs Carlos Leal (170)

Flyweight Bout: Ode’ Osbourne (126) vs Alibi Idiris (126)

Flyweight Bout: Alden Coria (125.5) vs Luis Gurule (125)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (135.5) 

MORE UFC HOUSTON: The Many Alumni Of DWCS | Houston's Rising Stars | Journey To Main Event | Hernandez Gets Hot | Strickland Returns | Medić To Gatecrash | Harrell Unbroken

Welterweight Bout: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs Punahele Soriano (171)

Welterweight Bout: Phil Rowe (172) vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170.5)

Featherweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (145.5) vs Yadier del Valle (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (126) vs Carli Judice (125)

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Morning Weigh-ins
Houston
Fight Night Houston
UFC Houston