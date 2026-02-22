Bonus Coverage | UFC Houston

A hard right hand set the tone early, and in Round 3, a brutal knee up the middle hurt Hernandez before Strickland poured on clean combinations to secure the TKO.

Eight-fight win streak? Snapped. With the statement win, Strickland plants himself right back in the title conversation at 185.

Performance Of The Night: Uros Medic

Uros Medic doesn’t do decisions, he does damage!

The Serbian welterweight delivered the biggest knockout of his career, flattening hometown favorite Geoff Neal just over a minute into the first round. After a brief exchange in the pocket, “The Doctor” turned up the pressure, found his opening, and cracked Neal clean with a sharp left hand that ended the night instantly.