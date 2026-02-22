Bonus Coverage | UFC Houston

 Skip to main content
The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez At Toyota Center On February 21, 2026
Feb. 22, 2026

UFC returned to Houston for the Octagons 10th visit to the city, bringing another stacked night of action deep in the heart of Texas. In the main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland squared off with surging contender Anthony Hernandez in a high-stakes showdown at 185 pounds. The card also hosted a mix of returning names, rising prospects, and reshuffled matchups that added even more intrigue from top to bottom. When the dust settled inside the Octagon, these were the select few who rose above the rest, delivered unforgettable performances, and walked away with some extra cash.

Performance Of The Night: Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland heard all the hype and shut it down!

Returning after a year away, the former middleweight champ headlined UFC Houston with a sharp, disciplined striking performance against Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez. Behind a steady jab Strickland controlled the fight from start to finish.

Sean Strickland reacts after a TKO victory against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
A hard right hand set the tone early, and in Round 3, a brutal knee up the middle hurt Hernandez before Strickland poured on clean combinations to secure the TKO.

Eight-fight win streak? Snapped. With the statement win, Strickland plants himself right back in the title conversation at 185.

Performance Of The Night: Uros Medic

Uros Medic doesn’t do decisions, he does damage!

The Serbian welterweight delivered the biggest knockout of his career, flattening hometown favorite Geoff Neal just over a minute into the first round. After a brief exchange in the pocket, “The Doctor” turned up the pressure, found his opening, and cracked Neal clean with a sharp left hand that ended the night instantly.

Never shy about his confidence, Medic made it clear afterward that he sees himself as a serious problem at 170. He sets his sights high, calling out former champ Leon Edwards next. Safe to say if Medic is on the card, blink and you might miss it.

Performance Of The Night: Melquizael Costa

“The Dalmatian” kept his momentum rolling with another first-round finish.

Melquizael Costa of Brazil drops Dan Ige with a kick in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Early on, Costa backed Dan Ige up with a sharp front kick up the middle, setting the tone for a striking battle. But it was a perfectly timed spinning back kick late in the round that changed everything, catching Ige clean and sending him to the canvas. Costa followed up instantly, forcing the stoppage.

Not only did he extend his streak,  he became the first fighter to ever finish Ige. Don’t be surprised if a ranking number comes next.

Performance Of The Night: Jacobe Smith

Jacobe Smith promised a statement in Houston and delivered one in a big way.

After getting taken down early, the Oklahoma State product flipped the script fast, rolling, and unloading brutal ground strikes that shut the lights off in the first round.

Jacobe Smith punches Josiah Harrell in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
That’s three straight finishes for the Dana White’s Contender Series standout, and he’s clearly not easing into this division. Smith wasted no time calling for a bigger name next, making it clear he’s ready for a serious step up.

