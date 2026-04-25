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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 25, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 25, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling featherweight main event, as former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aljamain Sterling takes on surging No. 7 ranked contender Youssef Zalal. In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash features No. 3 ranked Norma Dumont against No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Still To Come:

Talita Alencar vs Julia Polastri

  • Prelim action kicks off in the strawweight division, as 6-time IBJJF World Champion Talita Alencar (7-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) takes on Julia Polastri (14-5, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Max Griffin vs Victor Valenzuela

  • Welterweight Max Griffin (20-12, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) steps up on short notice to face UFC newcomer Victor Valenzuela (13-4, fighting out of Miami, FL), who fights for the second time in 26 days

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Francis Marshall vs Lucas Brennan

  • Francis Marshall (9-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) locks horns with UFC debutant Lucas Brennan (11-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) on less than a weeks' notice at lightweight

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Jafel Filho vs Cody Durden

  • Jafel Filho (17-4, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil), who's three UFC victories have all come by first-round submission, takes on short-notice opponent Cody Durden (17-10-1, fighting out of Covington, GA)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Michelle Montague

  • Former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva (10-6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces undefeated prospect Michelle Montague (7-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Jackson McVey vs Sedriques Dumas

  • Middleweight Jackson McVey (6-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) looks to keep his 100% finish rate in tact against Sedriques Dumas (10-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Rodolfo Vieira vs Eric McConico

  • In the featured prelim, submission specialist Rodolfo Vieira (11-4, fighting out of Orlando, FL) collides with Eric McConico (10-4-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) at middlewight

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Check Out The Fan Events For UFC Freedom 250

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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