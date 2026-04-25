Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 25, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 25, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling featherweight main event, as former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aljamain Sterling takes on surging No. 7 ranked contender Youssef Zalal. In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash features No. 3 ranked Norma Dumont against No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards.
UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Still To Come:
Talita Alencar vs Julia Polastri
Prelim action kicks off in the strawweight division, as 6-time IBJJF World Champion Talita Alencar (7-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) takes on Julia Polastri (14-5, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Welterweight Max Griffin (20-12, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) steps up on short notice to face UFC newcomer Victor Valenzuela (13-4, fighting out of Miami, FL), who fights for the second time in 26 days
Jafel Filho (17-4, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil), who's three UFC victories have all come by first-round submission, takes on short-notice opponent Cody Durden (17-10-1, fighting out of Covington, GA)
Former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva (10-6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces undefeated prospect Michelle Montague (7-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)