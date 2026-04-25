Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 25, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 26, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling featherweight main event, as former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aljamain Sterling takes on surging No. 7 ranked contender Youssef Zalal. In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash features No. 3 ranked Norma Dumont against No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards.
UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Still To Come:
Marcus Buchecha vs Ryan Spann
The main card kicks off in the heavyweight division as Marcus Buchecha (5-2-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil) takes on Ryan Spann (23-11, fighting out of Beaumont, TX by way of Memphis, TN)
Montel Jackson (15-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) aims for his eighth first-round finish when he faces Raoni Barcelos (21-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), who enters the matchup riding a four-fight win steak
The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 finalist Davey Grant (17-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) battles Dana White's Contender Series grad Adrián Luna Martinetti (17-1, fighting out of Guayaquil, Ecuador) at bantamweight
In the co-main event, No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Norma Dumont (13-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) looks to strengthen her case for a title shot by halting the hype behind No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards (17-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama)
In the main event, former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling (25-5, fighting out of Uniondale, NY) and the fast-rising No. 7 ranked Youssef Zalal (18-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO) battle for position in the title picture