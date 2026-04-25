Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)