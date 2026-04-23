Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)