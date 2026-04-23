Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 25, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 25, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling featherweight main event, as former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aljamain Sterling takes on surging No. 7 ranked contender Youssef Zalal. In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash features No. 3 ranked Norma Dumont against No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards.
UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.