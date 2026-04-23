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UFC Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the fight between Jamey-Lyn Horth of Canada and Vanessa Demopoulos in a women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 25, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 25, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas with a thrilling featherweight main event, as former bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked Aljamain Sterling takes on surging No. 7 ranked contender Youssef Zalal. In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash features No. 3 ranked Norma Dumont against No. 11 ranked Joselyne Edwards.

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal takes place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada On November 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Talita Alencar vs Julia Polastri

Athlete Profiles: Talita Alencar | Julia Polastri

Max Griffin vs Victor Valenzuela

Athlete Profiles: Max Griffin | Victor Valenzuela

Francis Marshall vs Lucas Brennan

Athlete Profiles: Francis Marshall | Lucas Brennan

Jafel Filho vs Cody Durden

Athlete Profiles: Jafel Filho | Cody Durden

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Michelle Montague

Athlete Profiles: Mayra Bueno Silva | Michelle Montague

Jackson McVey vs Sedriques Dumas

Athlete Profiles: Jackson McVey | Sedriques Dumas

Rodolfo Vieira vs Eric McConico

Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Eric McConico

Marcus Buchecha vs Ryan Spann

Athlete Profiles: Marcus Buchecha | Ryan Spann

Montel Jackson vs Raoni Barcelos

Athlete Profiles: Montel Jackson | Raoni Barcelos

Davey Grant vs Adrián Luna Martinetti

Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Adrián Luna Martinetti

Rafa Garcia vs Alexander Hernandez

Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Alexander Hernandez

Norma Dumont vs Joselyne Edwards

Athlete Profiles: Norma Dumont | Joselyne Edwards

Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal

Athlete Profiles: Aljamain Sterling | Youssef Zalal

Check Out The Fan Events For UFC Freedom 250

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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