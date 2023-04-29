Interviews
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an exciting bantamweight contenders’ tilt that will see No. 8 ranked Song Yadong battle No. 10 Ricky Simon. Also, Dana White’s Contender Series signee Caio Borralho looks to push his unbeaten streak to 14 bouts when he takes on hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in an intriguing middleweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG VS SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Results
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Prelim Results
- Jamey-Lyn Horth defeats Hailey Cowan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Newcomers Hailey Cowan and Jamey-Lyn Horth kicked off the day’s festivities with a spirited back-and-forth in the bantamweight division.
The Canadian Horth was sharp in the first, showing her soccer roots by landing several hard kicks and working the body well before Cowan pressured forward and had a little more success in the second. In the third, Cowan quickly closed the distance, but Horth successfully worked off the fence and found success in space as her opponent began to fade.
After 15 minutes, the judges were called upon to decide things, and when the scores were totalled, Horth came away victorious, remaining unbeaten for her career. | Official Scorecards
Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee
- Journey Newson (10-4 1NC, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) takes on newcomer Marcus McGhee (6-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) at a catchweight bout of 140lbs
Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva
- Stephanie Egger (8-3, fighting out of St. Gallen, Switzerland) welcomes UFC newcomer Irina Alekseeva (4-1, fighting out of Ekaterinburg, Russia) at bantamweight
Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson
- Cody Durden (14-4-1, fighting out of Covington, Ga.) squares off with Charles Johnson (13-4, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) in a flyweight bout
Martin Buday vs Jake Collier
- Heavyweights collide when Martin Buday (11-1, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) takes on Jake Collier (13-8, fighting out of Cuba, Mo.)
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Main Card Results
Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters
- Josh Quinlan (6-0 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) squares off with Trey Waters (7-1, fighting out of Jacksonville, FL) in a welterweight matchup
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1, fighting out of Ribeirâo Pires, Brazil) battles undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Waldo Cortes Acosta (9-0, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) in an intriguing heavyweight bout
Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla
- Julian Erosa (28-11, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) meets UFC newcomer Fernando Padilla (14-4, fighting out of Chihuahua, Mexico) at featherweight
Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage
- Rodolfo Vieira (9-2, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) locks horns with Cody Brundage (8-3, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) at middleweight
Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Talented grappler Caio Borralho (13-1 1NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) hopes to extend his hot streak with another dominant showing. Since joining the UFC roster in 2021, he has secured notable wins over Makhmud Muradov, Armen Petrosyan, and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev. Borralho now has his sights set on netting his first UFC finish to set up a future opportunity against the division’s Top 15.
- Knockout artist Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 1NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland) plans to continue the momentum he’s gathered since moving down to middleweight last year. A powerful striker, he has delivered memorable KO victories over Sam Alvey, Gian Villante, and Shamil Gamzatov. Oleksiejczuk now looks to earn another thrilling finish by stopping Borralho in emphatic fashion.
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon
- China’s Song Yadong (19-7-1 1NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) looks to regain momentum with a decisive win over a surging contender. An unrelenting force in the bantamweight division, he holds wins over Marlon Moraes, Marlon Vera, and Casey Kenney. Song now plans to defeat another ranked contender in Simon.
- Ricky Simon (20-3, fighting out of Vancouver, Wash.) looks to start 2023 with a bang by handing out a show-stealing win. A versatile finisher, he has delivered impressive wins over elite competition such as Merab Dvalishvili, Raphael Assunção, and Jack Shore. Simon is now gunning to deliver a highlight-reel performance against Song to inch his way closer to the Top 5 rankings.
