UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Results

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an exciting bantamweight contenders’ tilt that will see No. 8 ranked Song Yadong battle No. 10 Ricky Simon. Also, Dana White’s Contender Series signee Caio Borralho looks to push his unbeaten streak to 14 bouts when he takes on hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in an intriguing middleweight bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG VS SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards