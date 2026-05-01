Prelim Results | UFC Macau

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On May 30, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 30, 2026
UFC makes a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau with a pivotal showdown between No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong and former two-time UFC champion, No. 7 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.
*UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT.*
Strawweights get the action started as Loma Lookboonmee (10-4, fighting out of Buriram, Thailand) squares off against Jaqueline Amorim (10-2, fighting out of Sunrise, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil)
Zhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera
Featherweight newcomers collide as Zhu Kangjie (21-4, 1 NC, fighting out of New Zealand) takes on short-notice opponent Rodrigo Vera (21-1-1, fighting out of Lima, Peru)
Angela Hill vs Jingnan Xiong
UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill (18-16, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Clinton, MD) welcomes UFC newcomer Jingnan Xiong (19-2, fighting out of Bali, Indonesia) to the Octagon
Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule
Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight tournament winner Rei Tsuruya (10-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) faces Luis Gurule (11-3, fighting out of Sheridan, CO), who makes his second walk to the Octagon in just 14 days
Aoriqileng vs Cody Haddon
Coming off a 20 second knockout last October, Aoriqileng (26-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Shanghai, China) returns to action to face Australian prospect Cody Haddon (8-1, fighting out of Carramar, Perth, WA)
Ding Meng vs José Souza
Chinese knockout artist Ding Meng (35-9, fighting out of Irvine, CA) hunts his 29th professional KO against José Souza (8-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
YiSak Lee vs Luis Felipe Dias
In the featured prelim, South Korean middleweight prospect YiSak Lee (8-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) collides with Dana White's Contender Series grad Luis Felipe Dias (17-5, fighting out of São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil) in a battle of UFC newcomers