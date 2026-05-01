Prelim Results | UFC Macau

*UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT.*

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Prelim Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated with official results, fight recaps, highlights and more, live throughout the event.)

MORE: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards