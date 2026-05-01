Main Card Results | UFC Macau

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On May 30, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 30, 2026
UFC makes a highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau with a pivotal showdown between No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong and former two-time UFC champion, No. 7 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.
*UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo starts at a special time: Prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT.*
Flyweights kick off the main card as No. 11 ranked Alex Perez (26-10, fighting out of Lemoore, CA) takes on rising prospect Sumudaerji (19-7, fighting out of Sichuan, China)
Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris
Australian welterweight Jake Matthews (22-8, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) looks to bounce back from his first loss in three years against short-notice opponent Carlston Harris (19-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by way of Skeldon, Guyana)
Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman
Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kai Asakura (21-6, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) makes his UFC bantamweight debut against Cameron Smotherman (12-6, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira
Former interim heavyweight title challenger and No. 3 ranked contender Sergei Pavlovich (20-3, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) against No. 15 ranked Tallison Teixeira (9-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield
In the co-main event, Chinese star Zhang Mingyang (19-7, fighting out of Anhui, China) looks to keep his 100 percent finishing rate in tact against No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield (17-6-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
In the main event, No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (22-9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) collides with former UFC flyweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo (25-6-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil)