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Official Scorecards | UFC Macau

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On May 30, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • May. 30, 2026

UFC made its highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau, which saw No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong submit former two-time UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event. Tonight's bouts didn't go to the judges often, but here's how they scored every round of every fight.

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Official Scorecards

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Loma Lookboonmee vs Jaqueline Amorim

UFC scorecard graphic displaying the results of the women’s strawweight fight between Loma Lookbonmee and Jaqueline Amorim, held on May 30, 2026, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The scorecard shows the round-by-round scoring, point deductions, and judge scores (Ben Cartlidge - White Corner, Evan Field - Blue Corner, Chris Lee - Yellow Corner). The result indicates Jaqueline Amorim wins by Armbar at 4m 4s of Round 1.

Official Result: Jaqueline Amorim defeated Loma Lookboonmee by submission (armbar) at 4:04 of Round 1

Zhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera

UFC scorecard graphic detailing the scoring for the featherweight (145 lbs) fight between Zhu Kangjie (Red Corner) and Rodrigo Vera (Blue Corner) at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo on May 30, 2026, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The scorecard shows round-by-round scores and point deductions as judged by David Lathaby (White), Luke Hill (Blue), and Clemens Werner (Yellow). The result indicates Rodrigo Vera wins 1m 50s of RD 1 via KO

Official Result: Rodrigo Vera defeated Zhu Kangjie by TKO (strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1

Angela Hill vs Jingnan Xiong

A graphic scorecard from UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, displaying the scoring details for the women’s strawweight fight between Angela Hill (Red Corner) and Xiong Jingnan (Blue Corner) held on May 30, 2026, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The scorecard shows round-by-round scores, point deductions, and judge scores (Evan Field - White, Chris Lee - Blue, Cezar Wojciechowski - Yellow). The result indicates Angela Hill won by Unanimous Decision.

Official Result: Angela Hill defeated Xiong Jingnan by unanimous decision (3027, 30-27, 30-27)

Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule

A detailed graphic UFC scorecard from UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, showing the scoring for the bantamweight (135 lbs) fight between Rei Tsuruya (Red Corner) and Luis Gurule (Blue Corner) held on May 30, 2026, at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The scorecard features round-by-round scoring grids for three judges (Ben Cartlidge - White, Luke Hill - Blue, Clemens Werner - Yellow), point deduction areas, and a notes section indicating Rei Tsuruya wins 3m 1s of RD 1 via RNC.

Official Result: Rei Tsuruya defeated Luis Gurule by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Round 1

Aoriqileng vs Cody Haddon

UFC scorecard graphic for the bantamweight (135 lbs) fight between Aoriqileng and Cody Haddon at UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Cody Haddon wins by TKO R2 2:11. Scorecard details judges, rounds, and point deductions.

Official Result: Cody Haddon defeated Aoriqileng by TKO (knee to liver) at 2:11 of Round 2

Ding Meng vs Jose Henrique

UFC scorecard from the 170 lbs. welterweight fight between Ding Meng and Jose Souza at UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Jose Souza wins by Split Decision. Scorecard details round scoring and point deductions for three judges.

Official Result: Jose Souza defeated Ding Meng by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

YiSak Lee vs Luis Felipe Dias

UFC scorecard graphic for the 185 lbs. middleweight fight between Yisak Lee & Luis Felipe Dias at UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Dias wins by TKO in round 1. Scorecard details judges, rounds, and point deductions.

Official Result: Luis Felipe Dias defeated YiSak Lee by TKO (strikes) at 3:40 of Round 1

Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji

UFC scorecard for Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji (125 lbs) at UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Perez wins by unanimous decision. Scorecard details round scoring, point deductions, and judge scores (Cartlidge, Field, Lee).

Official Result: Sumudaerji and Alex Perez ruled a no contest (accidental low blow) at 1:45 of Round 2

Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris

UFC scorecard for Jake Matthews vs. Carlston Harris (170 lbs) at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Matthews wins by unanimous decision. Scorecard details round scoring, point deductions, and judge scores (Lathaby, Hill, Werner).

Official Result: Jake Matthews defeated Carlston Harris by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman

Official Result: Kai Asakura defeated Cameron Smotherman by KO (strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira

Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeated Tallison Teixeira by TKO (strikes) at 0:39 of Round 1

Co-Main Event: Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield

UFC scorecard graphic for the light heavyweight (205 lbs) fight between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield. Menifield wins by TKO in round 1. Scorecard details rounded scores and point deductions for three judges (Field, Lathaby, Wojciechowski).

Official Result: Alonzo Menifield defeated Zhang Mingyang by TKO (strikes) at 4:15

Main Event: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC scorecard for Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135 lbs) at UFC Night: Song vs. Figueiredo. Yadong wins by guillotine choke in round 2. Scorecard details round scores and judge decisions (Cartlidge, Lee, Werner).

Official Result: Song Yadong defeated Deiveson Figueiredo by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:42 of Round 2

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo took place live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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