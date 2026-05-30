Official Scorecards | UFC Macau

UFC made its highly anticipated return to Galaxy Arena in Macau, which saw No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong submit former two-time UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event. Tonight's bouts didn't go to the judges often, but here's how they scored every round of every fight.
Loma Lookboonmee vs Jaqueline Amorim
Official Result: Jaqueline Amorim defeated Loma Lookboonmee by submission (armbar) at 4:04 of Round 1
Zhu Kangjie vs Rodrigo Vera
Official Result: Rodrigo Vera defeated Zhu Kangjie by TKO (strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1
Angela Hill vs Jingnan Xiong
Official Result: Angela Hill defeated Xiong Jingnan by unanimous decision (3027, 30-27, 30-27)
Rei Tsuruya vs Luis Gurule
Official Result: Rei Tsuruya defeated Luis Gurule by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Round 1
Aoriqileng vs Cody Haddon
Official Result: Cody Haddon defeated Aoriqileng by TKO (knee to liver) at 2:11 of Round 2
Ding Meng vs Jose Henrique
Official Result: Jose Souza defeated Ding Meng by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
YiSak Lee vs Luis Felipe Dias
Official Result: Luis Felipe Dias defeated YiSak Lee by TKO (strikes) at 3:40 of Round 1
Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji
Official Result: Sumudaerji and Alex Perez ruled a no contest (accidental low blow) at 1:45 of Round 2
Jake Matthews vs Carlston Harris
Official Result: Jake Matthews defeated Carlston Harris by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)
Kai Asakura vs Cameron Smotherman
Official Result: Kai Asakura defeated Cameron Smotherman by KO (strikes) at 1:50 of Round 1
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tallison Teixeira
Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeated Tallison Teixeira by TKO (strikes) at 0:39 of Round 1
Co-Main Event: Zhang Mingyang vs Alonzo Menifield
Official Result: Alonzo Menifield defeated Zhang Mingyang by TKO (strikes) at 4:15
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Official Result: Song Yadong defeated Deiveson Figueiredo by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:42 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo took place live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!