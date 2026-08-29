Bonus Coverage | UFC Shanghai

Ten finishes, one massive hometown win from Song Yadong and a roster packed with rising talent made for an action-filled night in Shanghai. From breakout debuts to statement performances, there were plenty of names that could be making noise in their divisions moving forward. When it was all said and done, these are the athletes who walked away with some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Song Yadong
Song Yadong gave the Shanghai crowd the hometown moment they were waiting for with a second-round knockout of Umar Nurmagomedov.
After a competitive opening round, Song remained dangerous as Nurmagomedov continued looking for opportunities to wrestle. Early in the second, Song caught him changing levels and connected with a perfectly timed right uppercut that immediately ended the fight. The victory gives Song back-to-back finishes over former title challengers and puts him firmly in the bantamweight title conversation.
Performance Of The Night: Bilal Hasan
Bilal Hasan made his UFC debut one to remember with a second-round knockout of Nilson Rojas
After facing some adversity early, the unbeaten prospect found his opening in Round 2 and landed a clean right hand to end the fight. Hasan moves forward with a perfect record and an impressive first UFC win.
Fight of the Night: Liu Ce vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.
Liu Ce and Levi Rodrigues Jr. wasted no time turning their light heavyweight matchup into a scrap fest.
Both men were willing to trade from the opening bell. Liu got the better of the exchanges and repeatedly put Rodrigues Jr. in trouble. In the final minute of round 1, Liu landed a major right hand that brought the fight to an immediate end.The knockout capped off an exciting UFC debut for Liu and introduced another dangerous name to watch at 205 pounds.
Attendance: 16,188 (SOLD OUT)
Records: Highest grossing event in SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center’s history