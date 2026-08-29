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Bonus Coverage | UFC Shanghai

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Shanghai Oriental Sports Center On August 29, 2026
Aug. 29, 2026

Ten finishes, one massive hometown win from Song Yadong and a roster packed with rising talent made for an action-filled night in Shanghai. From breakout debuts to statement performances, there were plenty of names that could be making noise in their divisions moving forward. When it was all said and done, these are the athletes who walked away with some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Song Yadong

Song Yadong gave the Shanghai crowd the hometown moment they were waiting for with a second-round knockout of Umar Nurmagomedov.

Song Yadong KOs Umar Nurmagomedov In Round 2 | UFC Shanghai
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Song Yadong KOs Umar Nurmagomedov In Round 2 | UFC Shanghai
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After a competitive opening round, Song remained dangerous as Nurmagomedov continued looking for opportunities to wrestle. Early in the second, Song caught him changing levels and connected with a perfectly timed right uppercut that immediately ended the fight. The victory gives Song back-to-back finishes over former title challengers and puts him firmly in the bantamweight title conversation.

Performance Of The Night: Bilal Hasan

Bilal Hasan made his UFC debut one to remember with a second-round knockout of Nilson Rojas

Bilal Hasan Lands Statement KO During UFC Debut | UFC Shanghai
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Bilal Hasan Lands Statement KO During UFC Debut | UFC Shanghai
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After facing some adversity early, the unbeaten prospect found his opening in Round 2 and landed a clean right hand to end the fight. Hasan moves forward with a perfect record and an impressive first UFC win.

Fight of the Night: Liu Ce vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

Liu Ce and Levi Rodrigues Jr. wasted no time turning their light heavyweight matchup into a scrap fest.

Liu Ce Lands Debut KO In The First-Round | UFC Shanghai
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Liu Ce Lands Debut KO In The First-Round | UFC Shanghai
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Both men were willing to trade from the opening bell. Liu got the better of the exchanges and repeatedly put Rodrigues Jr. in trouble. In the final minute of round 1, Liu landed a major right hand that brought the fight to an immediate end.The knockout capped off an exciting UFC debut for Liu and introduced another dangerous name to watch at 205 pounds.

Attendance: 16,188 (SOLD OUT)

Records: Highest grossing event in SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center’s history  

 