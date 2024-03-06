UFC Fight Night Set For August 3 On Yas Island In Abu Dhabi

Fight Coverage
Announcements
This Event Marks The Second Event In UAE Capital In Less Than A Year
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), today announced UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi on Saturday 3 August at Etihad Arena, marking the second event in the UAE capital in less than a year.
With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the upcoming event will see international and local talent enter the Octagon for a must-see event, featuring a number of the sport’s most talented athletes. This UFC Fight Night will be the 18th event in Abu Dhabi, dating back to UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in April 2010.
Last year, UFC, in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, hosted UFC 294: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2, where a sold-out Eithad Arena witnessed Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against UFC’s featherweight champion and fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski, who stepped up to the challenge at late notice. UAE MMA continues to grow to new heights as UFC signed its first-ever Emirati athlete, Mohammad Yahya, who debuted in front of a home crowd at UFC 294.
“Abu Dhabi is one of the most incredible cities in the world,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “I love everything about Abu Dhabi, and I’m excited to bring another kick-ass event there Abu Dhabi is an amazing destination, especially if you are a fight fan. I tell everyone to fly in early, check out the amazing food and experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer, and then end the trip with incredible fights.”
UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi On August 3
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi On August 3
/
H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We're excited to bring UFC Fight Night to Abu Dhabi, showcasing the world's best fighters to fans across the Middle East. Hosting yet another UFC event in less than a year adds to Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for sporting events and attracts MMA fans from around the world to the emirate. Our partnership with UFC adds to our proven track record of hosting major global sports competitions and events and solidifies Abu Dhabi as a world capital for combat sport.”
VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.
For more information and to register interest for early access to tickets and event news, visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ufc-fight-night
Tags