UFC Fight Night Set For August 3 On Yas Island In Abu Dhabi

With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the upcoming event will see international and local talent enter the Octagon for a must-see event, featuring a number of the sport’s most talented athletes. This UFC Fight Night will be the 18th event in Abu Dhabi, dating back to UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in April 2010.

Last year, UFC, in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, hosted UFC 294: MAKHACHEV vs VOLKANOVSKI 2, where a sold-out Eithad Arena witnessed Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against UFC’s featherweight champion and fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski, who stepped up to the challenge at late notice. UAE MMA continues to grow to new heights as UFC signed its first-ever Emirati athlete, Mohammad Yahya, who debuted in front of a home crowd at UFC 294.

“Abu Dhabi is one of the most incredible cities in the world,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “I love everything about Abu Dhabi, and I’m excited to bring another kick-ass event there Abu Dhabi is an amazing destination, especially if you are a fight fan. I tell everyone to fly in early, check out the amazing food and experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer, and then end the trip with incredible fights.”