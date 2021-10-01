Watch UFC
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 14 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday, October 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Results:
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Main Card
Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker
It wasn’t the fight that UFC fans expected, but it was a win for Thiago Santos, who outpointed Johnny Walker over five rounds in their light heavyweight main event.
Scores were 48-47 across the board for the No.5-ranked Santos, now 22-9. The No.10-ranked Walker falls to 18-6.
It was a war of nerves between the Brazilian power hitters in the opening round, Walker the slightly busier fighter but neither pressing the action for any sustained period.
The fight heated up in the second, Santos starting to throw and land, but after some heat between the two, it was back to pecking and poking at range from both. With under two minutes left, Santos landed two thudding body kicks, and that might have been enough for him to take the round.
Santos held the edge again in the third, but the expected high-impact action from the two knockout artists hadn’t kicked in yet and it didn’t pick up in the fourth, either, though Walker got a little more aggressive, perhaps tying things up on the scorecards heading into the final round.
Walker pressed forward in the fifth but got sloppy with a little over three minutes left, taking a hard left hand to the head. Walker shook it off, but he needed to even the score, and he wasn’t able to before the final five minutes were up.
Official result – Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)| Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus
An inadvertent clash of heads between middleweights Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus led to a premature end to the bout, with a no contest verdict being rendered.
Daukaus tested Holland’s wrestling almost immediately, and the Texan did defend well, even though Daukaus did have control for much of the first half of the round. After the action stalled, referee Dan Miragliotta restarted the bout, and after a bad clash of heads, Holland hit the deck and was hurt. Daukaus pounced, ultimately locking in a rear naked choke that forced a tap out, but upon further review, Miragliotta ruled the bout a no contest. The official time was 3:43.
The No.14-ranked Holland moves to 21-7, 1 NC. Daukaus moves to 10-2, 1 NC.
Official result – Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland fought to a no contest at 3:43 of round one | Official Scorecards
Alex Oliveira vs Niko Price
In welterweight action, Niko Price eked out a close unanimous decision over Alex Oliveira.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Price, now 15-5, 2 NC. Oliveira falls to 22-11-1, 2 NC.
After the two traded strikes as expected to begin the fight, Oliveira got a takedown in the second minute, but Price ended up in top control and he kept it until the horn sounded.
Oliveira had a better start to round two, making Price miss and pay on the feet until the pair returned to the mat. This time, the Brazilian stayed on top, and though Price was busy and looking for submissions, Oliveira defended well and remained in control for the rest of the frame.
With the fight likely up for grabs, Oliveira was clearly winded in the third while Price was the busier striker, but Oliveira’s spurts of action kept him close. A late takedown by Price and a series of ground strikes was likely the difference when the final judges’ scores were tallied.
Official result – Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Misha Cirkunov vs Krzysztof Jotko
Middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko welcomed former light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov to 185 pounds and handed the Latvia native a loss via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Jotko, now 23-5. Cirkunov falls to 15-7.
The first was close and competitive, with Jotko holding a slight edge thanks to some crisp striking and good grappling defense. There was more of the same back-and-forth action in the second, Jotko again leading, but not by a lot, as he kept Cirkunov from getting the fight to the mat.
Cirkunov finally got his takedown to open the third round, and he began controlling matters, even when Jotko rose and the two clinched. But Jotko wasn’t discouraged, and he put it on his foe in a subsequent clinch. After a brief break for an accidental eye poke from Jotko, the Poland native kept the pressure on Cirkunov, capping off an impressive performance with a late takedown.
Official result – Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Prelims
Alexander Hernandez vs Mike Breeden
Lightweight standout Alexander Hernandez was in top notch form in the main card opener, knocking out Octagon newcomer Mike Breeden in the first round.
The pace was fast from the start, Breeden going after Hernandez with his striking attack while Hernandez sought a takedown, but in a subsequent standup exchange, Hernandez rattled Breeden with a right hand, then followed up with more strikes before another right hand sent the newcomer down and out, with referee Mark Smith stopping the fight at 1:20 of round one.
Hernandez moves to 13-4. Breeden, who missed weight for the short-notice bout at 158.5 pounds, falls to 10-4. Breeden replaced the injured Leonardo Santos.
Official result – Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO at 1:20 of round one | Official Scorecards
Joe Solecki vs Jared Gordon
In a back-and-forth lightweight bout, Jared Gordon handed Joe Solecki his first UFC loss via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Gordon, now 18-4. Solecki falls to 11-3.
Solecki got a takedown less than 30 seconds into the fight and began implementing his ground game on the New York veteran. Soon, he had Gordon’s back and stayed there until the final minute, when Gordon found daylight, getting into the top position to end the round.
Gordon evened things up in the second with some solid ground control time on the mat and strikes at close range against the fence, setting up a pivotal third frame for both men.
The final round was a tough one to call as the fighters kept it mostly on the feet, but Gordon held a slight edge and two of the judges agreed, scoring the bout for “Flash.”
Official result – Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Antonina Shevchenko vs Casey O'Neill
Flyweight prospect Casey O’Neill moved to 8-0 overall (3-0 in the UFC) with a second-round TKO of Antonina Shevchenko.
O’Neill pressured Shevchenko at the start, eating some strikes on her way to get the fight to the mat, but once there, it was Shevchenko in side control, and she landed a series of strikes until O’Neill found her way back to her feet. Shevchenko landed some hard knees in the clinch, but O’Neill took them well and then got a takedown just past the midway point. After a spell there, it was briefly back to the feet before a return to the mat where O’Neill landed well with her strikes.
O’Neill put the fight on the mat in the second minute of round two, and she took over, getting into mount and firing off a barrage of unanswered strikes that prompted referee Chris Tognoni to stop the fight. The time of the stoppage was 4:47.
Shevchenko falls to 9-4.
Official result – Casey O'Neill def. Antonina Shevchenko via TKO at 4:47 of round two | Official Scorecards
Bethe Correia vs Karol Rosa
Bantamweight contender Karol Rosa spoiled the final fight of Bethe Correia’s MMA career, defeating her compatriot via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 30-26 for the No.15-ranked Rosa, now 15-3. Correia, a former world title challenger, retires with a 11-6-1 record.
Rosa landed effectively with close-range knees in the first round, stifling any attempts at closing the distance by Correia, and the Rio product kept the punishing attack going in the second. As the fight progressed, Rosa’s blows in close were having more of an effect on the “Pitbull,” and it appeared that another sustained burst of offense would be enough to end the bout. But Correia, as always, was game and trying to find a way back into the fight, even though she was outgunned by the rising star.
Correia missed weight for the bout at 138.5 pounds
Official result – Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) | Official Scorecards
Devonte Smith vs Jamie Mullarkey
Australia’s Jamie Mullarkey made it two impressive finishes in a row, following up his knockout of Khama Worthy with a second-round stoppage of lightweight prospect Devonte Smith.
Mullarkey got a late-first round takedown, but before that, it was Smith (11-3) tagging the Aussie with several rapid-fire punches and the occasional knee that rocked, but didn’t drop, the gritty Mullarkey.
Early in the second, Mullarkey (14-4) began targeting Smith’s leg and had success as the Ohio native’s movement was clearly compromised. That was music to the ears of Mullarkey, who began firing away at close range with no response from Smith, and ultimately, Dan Miragliotta had seen enough, stopping the fight at the 2:51 mark of round two.
Official result – Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO at 2:51 of round two | Official Scorecards
Douglas Silva De Andrade vs Gaetano Pirrello
Brazilian veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade returned to the win column for the first time since November of 2019, knocking out Belgium’s Gaetano Pirrello in a little over two minutes.
Expected to be a pitched battle for three rounds, Silva wasn’t interested in a long night, which was made evident when he got in a hard right hand early, and later in the round, he ended matters with a check left hook that landed flush and ended the fight, with referee Chris Tognoni stepping in at 2:04 of the opening round.
Official result – Douglas Silva De Andrade def. Gaetano Pirrello via KO at 2:04 of round one | Official Scorecards
Stephanie Egger vs Shanna Young
Switzerland’s Stephanie Egger earned her first UFC in her second trip to the Octagon, halting Shanna Young in round two of their bantamweight bout.
A tactical opening on the feet led to an extended stay on the mat, with Young (8-5) looking to lock up her opponent’s leg while Egger (6-2) landed some hard ground strikes after escaping any danger.
Egger got her second takedown of the fight early in round two, and after a hard elbow, Young was visibly hurt, prompting Mark Smith to stop the fight at 2:22 of the second stanza.
Official result – Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of round two
Alejandro Perez vs Johnny Eduardo
Veteran bantamweights kicked off the show, with Alejandro Perez submitting Johnny Eduardo in the second round.
The 135-pounders kept it on the feet in the opening round, Eduardo taking an early lead before Perez closed the gap as the frame progressed.
In the second minute of round two, Eduardo got the fight to the mat and tried to work as Perez attempted to force a restart. He didn’t get one, but the Mexican fought his way back to his feet and landed some hard shots before getting his own takedown. There, Perez worked his submission game and he hit his mark, locking in the armbar that forced the Brazilian to tap out
Perez, fighting for the first time since 2019, moves to 23-8-1. Eduardo, making his first start since 2018, falls to 28-13.
Official result – Alejandro Perez def. Johnny Eduardo via submission (armbar) at 4:13 of round two | Official Scorecards
