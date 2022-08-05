Judges? We don’t need no judges!
All 10 fights on Saturday night ended inside the distance, marking the first time since November 2014 that every fight on the card resulted in a stoppage.
In the main event, Jamahal Hill continued his climb up the light heavyweight ranks with a fourth-round stoppage victory over former title challenger Thiago Santos, while Geoff Neal made history by becoming the first fighter to stop Vicente Luque due to strikes in the penultimate bout of the evening.
Saturday also saw two more fighters earn the title of “The Ultimate Fighter,” as Mohmmed Usman and Juliana Miller of Team Pena collected stoppage wins to win the heavyweight and flyweight tournaments respectively.
It was an outstanding night of action inside the UFC APEX and a tremendous follow up to last weekend’s pay-per-view excitement.
Here's a look at how the fights played out on Saturday night.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Results
- Main Event: Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4
- Co-Main Event: Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque at KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3
- Mohammed Usman defeats Zac Pauga by KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2
- Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3
- Serghei Spivac defeats Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2
- Terrance McKinney defeats Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1
- Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Sam Alvey by TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1
- Bryan Battle defeats Takashi Sato by KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1
- Cory McKenna defeats Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2
- Mayra Bueno-Silva defeats Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Main Card
Main Event: Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4
It wasn’t as clean and efficient as his last couple wins, but Jamahal Hill capped off a night of finishes with a fourth-round stoppage win over Thiago Santos in the main event.
The surging Hill came out quickly, looking to make quick work of the Brazilian, but it wasn’t meant to be. Instead, the light heavyweights battled tooth-and-nail for every inch, with Santos turning to his wrestling, registering six takedowns on a high volume of attempts through the opening three rounds. It was extremely close heading into the championship rounds, but then Hill took control.
“Sweet Dreams” got off with his hands early in the fourth, avoided the grappling exchanges, and started finally hurting Santos a minute into the round. When he spilled the veteran to the canvas, Hill followed him to the deck and pounded out the finish, making sure that the judges were not needed at all on the night.
That’s three straight wins and three straight finishes for the 31-year-old Michigan native, who moves to 11-1 with one No Contest verdict in his career, and takes another step forward in the light heavyweight division with the win. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Geoff Neal defeats Vicente Luque at KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3
They don’t call Geoff Neal “Handz of Steel” for nothing. The Fortis MMA man became the first person to stop Vicente Luque with strikes, swarming the highly regarded Brazilian early in the third to collect the biggest victory of his career.
Neal started well, staggering Luque multiple times in the opening stanza before letting the durable and dangerous Top 10 stalwart get back into by letting off the gas a little in the second. After his coach Sayif Saud tore into him in the corner between rounds, Neal came out in the third and put it on him, finishing him with nine straight uppercuts along the fence, sending him crashing face-first into the canvas.
The Dana White’s Contender Series alum has now won back-to-back fights to remind everyone that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight division. With the victory, Neal moves to 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the UFC, snapping Luque’s four-fight winning streak in the process. | Official Scorecards
Mohammed Usman defeats Zac Pauga by KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2
At heavyweight, it only takes one, and Mohammed Usman made that one count on Saturday night, putting Zac Pauga to sleep with a short left hook to win the heavyweight finale for Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Pauga got the better of things throughout the opening round, showing superior speed and output, but as things got underway in the second, Usman responded to a reaching jab with a quick left hook that landed on the jaw and sent Pauga crashing to the canvas. A forearm smash followed, but it was academic — Pauga was out and Usman was victorious.
With the victory, Team Pena’s Usman joins his brother, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in the fraternity of Ultimate Fighter winners. Usman moves to 9-2 with the victory, while Pauga suffers the first loss of his professional career. | Official Scorecards
Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3
Juliana Miller is your TUF 30 flyweight winner.
The Team Pena representative out-hustled Walker from start-to-finish, showing her superior strength in the clinch and turning those situations into takedowns, where she thoroughly out-worked her Team Nunes counterpart on the deck. After working to mount early in the third, Miller started unloading, pounding out the finish.
An unheralded member of the cast heading into the house, the San Diego-based fighter turned in a gutsy effort in her quarterfinal win over Claire Guthrie, finished Katlyin Neil in the semifinals, and capped it all off with a tremendous showing on Saturday night.
The sixth female to be crowned The Ultimate Fighter, Miller moves to 4-1 as a pro and punches her ticket to the UFC. | Official Scorecards
Serghei Spivac defeats Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2
Serghei Spivac big brother’ed Augusto Sakai on Saturday night to collect the biggest win of his UFC career.
The emerging heavyweight from Moldova dominated in every phase, getting the better of things in the brief moments they were on the feet and manhandling his Brazilian adversary both in the clinch and on the canvas. After wearing Sakai down in the first, Spivac busted him up with clean punches early in the second before taking him back down and pounding out the finish, turning up the output and tempo as the referee came in for a closer look.
The 27-year-old “Polar Bear” has won two straight and five of his last six, with his only loss coming against top contender Tom Aspinall. With the win on Saturday night, Spivac moves to 15-3 overall, while Sakai suffers his fourth straight setback. | Official Scorecards
Terrance McKinney defeats Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1
Terrance McKinney wasn’t going to be the first fighter to not get a finish on Saturday night.
Coming out of the gate fired up and looking for a finish, McKinney got loose with his hands early against Erick Gonzalez, walking him down without pause, looking for big shots as “Ghost Pepper” covered up. When Gonzalez landed one right in response and looked to step forward soon after to follow, McKinney changed levels and put him on the canvas with a beautifully-timed double leg.
Although Gonzalez worked back to his feet, McKinney stayed tight to him, jumping on his back, sinking in his hooks, and then fishing for the rear-naked choke. Gonzalez had no choice but to tap, giving “T. Wrecks” his third UFC win and third first-round finish. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Prelims
Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Sam Alvey by TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1
Statement made for Michal Oleksiejczuk.
After eight appearances in the UFC light heavyweight division, the 27-year-old Polish fighter dropped to middleweight for the first time on Saturday night, and needed less than two minutes to secure his first victory, running through veteran Sam Alvey.
Oleksiejczuk came out hunting from the jump and put Alvey on the deck less than a minute in, leaving the 53-fight veteran bleeding badly and on shaky legs. Although Alvey got back to his feet, it wasn’t for long, as another clean, powerful left hand put him on the canvas once more, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in and stop the contest.
Oleksiejczuk said in the lead up to the fight that he wanted to show he was a new name to worry about in the 185-pound ranks and that he did. With the win, “Hussar” moves to 17-5 with one No Contest, while Alvey suffers his fourth consecutive loss. | Official Scorecards
Bryan Battle defeats Takashi Sato by KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1
Welcome to the welterweight division, Bryan Battle!
The TUF 29 middleweight winner needed just 44 seconds to collect his third straight UFC win, blasting Takashi Sato with a right high kick that landed flush. It was an absolutely perfect kick and a statement win for the promising 27-year-old.
With the win, Battle moves to 3-0 in the UFC, 9-1 overall, and extends his winning streak to eight, while Sato suffers his third straight loss and falls to 16-6 overall.
Just a massive effort from Battle, who continues to look like an intriguing prospect after a strong showing last season on The Ultimate Fighter. | Official Scorecards
Cory McKenna defeats Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2
Cory McKenna locked onto an arm triangle choke late in the first round, but Miranda Granger was able to ride out it, making it to the end of the round. As soon as the second round began, “Poppins” was back in on her legs, putting her on the canvas, and when Granger held onto a guillotine choke despite McKenna being in side control, the Welsh grappler locked her hands, drove her shoulder forward and secured the tap with a Von Flue choke.
She’s the first woman to hit the rarely-seen submission in the UFC, and just the fifth fighter to ever finish the choke.
It’s a great bounce-back win for the 23-year-old McKenna, who suffered a frustrating loss in London earlier this year, and moves to 7-2 with the victory. After starting her career with seven straight victories, Granger has now lost three straight. | Official Scorecards
Mayra Bueno-Silva defeats Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1
We had a controversial finish to start the night, as Marya Bueno Silva let go of a deep armbar barely a minute into the opening round, instantly announcing that she felt Stephanie Egger tap. The Swiss judoka was asked if she tapped and didn’t respond, nor did she protest, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to consult the replay and poll the judges.
When one of the officials stated they definitively saw a tap, the fight was officially halted and Bueno Silva was declared the winner. It was a strange finish, but a tremendous effort by the Brazilian to quickly latch onto the arm, extend, and secure the finish.
With the victory, Bueno Silva moves to 2-0 since moving to bantamweight, and 9-2-1 overall, while Egger drops to 7-3 with the loss. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill took place on August 6, 2022 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.