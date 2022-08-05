UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Results

Judges? We don’t need no judges!

All 10 fights on Saturday night ended inside the distance, marking the first time since November 2014 that every fight on the card resulted in a stoppage.

In the main event, Jamahal Hill continued his climb up the light heavyweight ranks with a fourth-round stoppage victory over former title challenger Thiago Santos, while Geoff Neal made history by becoming the first fighter to stop Vicente Luque due to strikes in the penultimate bout of the evening.

Saturday also saw two more fighters earn the title of “The Ultimate Fighter,” as Mohmmed Usman and Juliana Miller of Team Pena collected stoppage wins to win the heavyweight and flyweight tournaments respectively.

It was an outstanding night of action inside the UFC APEX and a tremendous follow up to last weekend’s pay-per-view excitement.

Here's a look at how the fights played out on Saturday night.