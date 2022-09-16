Announcements
Cory Sandhagen stayed in the thick of the bantamweight title race in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event, as he halted fellow contender Song Yadong in four rounds. But the show was stolen by a wild co-main event between Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani, won by Rodrigues via second round TKO. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Results
- Main Event: Cory Sandhagen defeats Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round
- Co-Main Event: Gregory Rodrigues defeats Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round
- Andre Fili defeats Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Joe Pyfer defeats Alen Amedovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one
- Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
- Anthony Hernandez defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round
- Damon Jackson defeats Pat Sabatini via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one
- Trevin Giles defeats Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Loma Lookboonme defeats Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Trey Ogden defeats Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Gillian Robertson defeats Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round
- Javid Basharat defeats Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Nikolas Motta defeats Cameron VanCamp via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round
In the UFC Fight Night main event, Cory Sandhagen stopped fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong via cuts after four rounds.
Sandhagen came out as the aggressor, using his strikes to set up a takedown attempt that came up empty. In the second minute, Song landed a crisp left that got his opponent’s attention, but the Coloradan took it well and tried for another takedown. This time, the pair went to the mat, but it was Song in control, with the China native taking his back as they rose and then separated, battling on even terms until the horn.
Song got the scoring going in the second with a sharp left that briefly rocked Sandhagen, and he continued to fight a disciplined bout as he marched at his foe. Sandhagen got in his shots, cutting Song over the left eye with a flush elbow, and that forced Song to be even more aggressive, though not as effective.
Song got a visit from the Octagonside physician to begin the third round, and after being cleared to continue, he went after Sandhagen, who calmly countered from the outside while Song chased. Midway through the round, Song’s cut was bleeding again and Sandhagen went to work in the clinch before going back to range, ending the round with a pair of left hooks to the head and body and a jumping knee.
Cory Sandhagen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Again, Song was cleared to continue after being checked out, and a minute into the fourth, the blood flowed again. Song got a takedown, though, and he went to work until Sandhagen got to his feet and clinched. Upon separating, Song got in some shots, but it was a Sandhagen takedown that may have sealed the round for the Coloradan.
And while Song was game to the end, the doctor had seen enough, recommending to referee Herb Dean that the fight be stopped, and it was at 5:00 of the fourth round.
At the time of the stoppage, Sandhagen led 39-37 on one scorecard, with the other two cards dead even at 38-38 heading into the fifth round.
With the win, the No.4-ranked Sandhagen moves to 15-4. The No.10-ranked Song falls to 19-7-1, 1 NC | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Gregory Rodrigues defeats Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round
All-action middleweight Gregory Rodrigues delivered another performance to remember, as he battled past a nasty cut to come back and stop Chidi Njokuani in the second round.
A flush knee in the opening minute opened up a cut between Rodrigues’ eyebrows and staggered him, but Njokuani slipped before he was able to capitalize, and the Brazilian was able to buy some time in the clinch. His face now covered in blood, Rodrigues broke loose after eating some close-range shots, and Njokuani patiently looked for openings until Rodrigues floored him and went on the attack. The two proceeded to battle in the clinch, getting a brief break until an exchange at the end of the round.
Gregory Rodrigues Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
After a visit by the Octagonside physician, Rodrigues was cleared to come out for round two and he went after Njokuani, taking him down a minute in. And after a furious barrage of strikes, referee Mark Smith stopped the fight, at the 1:27 mark, completing a miraculous comeback for “Robocop.”
With the win, Rodrigues moves to 13-4. Njokuani falls to 22-8, 1 NC.| Official Scorecards
Andre Fili defeats Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
In an evenly-matched battle between featherweight veterans, Andre Fili outlasted Bill Algeo via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 for Fili, now 22-9, 1 NC. Algeo falls to 16-7.
The two featherweights got down to business immediately, trading crisp strikes back and forth on even terms until Fili landed a couple right hands and followed up with a right head kick that jarred Algeo briefly. Algeo recovered, but Fili kept the pressure on, cutting Algeo on the forehead in the process.
Andre Fili Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
The action remained nip and tuck in the second, with Algeo racing out to a lead, Fili answering with power shots, then the Pennsylvanian roaring back, setting up an intriguing third round.
Fili made a statement early in the final frame by taking Algeo to the mat for the first time, and he then attempted an arm triangle before taking his foe’s back and sinking in a rear naked choke. Algeo fought furiously to get free and he succeeded, but he was unable to get back to his feet before the bout ended.| Official Scorecards
Joe Pyfer defeats Alen Amedovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one
Contender Series sensation Joe Pyfer kept the momentum going in his UFC debut, as he knocked out Alen Amedovski in a middleweight bout.
Both fighters were patient as they got acclimated to the Octagon, but soon, Pyfer started upping his work rate, and then, out of nowhere, a single right hand put Amedovski down. A single follow-up shot on the downed fighter ended matters, with referee Chris Tognoni stepping in at 3:55 of the first round.
Joe Pyfer Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Pyfer moves to 10-2 with the win. Amedovski falls to 8-4.| Official Scorecards
Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
In heavyweight action, Rodrigo Nascimento defeated Tanner Boser via split decision.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 for Nascimento, now 9-1, 1 NC. Boser falls to 20-9-1.
Nascimento put his size advantage to good use after getting Boser to the mat in the opening stages of the fight, but the Canadian reversed position with under two minutes to go and got back to his feet, allowing him to work his standup game for the rest of the round.
Rodrigo Nascimento Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
In the second minute of round two, Boser stunned Nascimento, but the Brazilian shook it off after taking a few follow-up shots. Boser kept pressing until Nascimento got the fight to the mat with under two minutes to go, and the Brazilian nearly got a choke. Boser did get free, but he was unable to get upright before the horn sounded.
Nascimento controlled much of the third round on the mat until a late restart by referee Mark Smith, and though Boser got in some solid shots in the closing moments, the decision went to Nascimento. | Official Scorecards
Anthony Hernandez defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round
Middleweight up and comer Anthony Hernandez was impressive in his return to the Octagon as he submitted Marc-Andre Barriault in the third round.
Hernandez (10-2, 1 NC) got the fight to the mat with a little more than three minutes to go, but Barriault (14-6, 1 NC) kept working, not accepting the takedown. In response, Hernandez fired off hard strikes, and after a minute of this, the two rose and separated. Soon, Barriault was bloodied, and Hernandez’ striking was sharp, even though he ate some shots as well.
Anthony Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
As the round ended, Barriault had apparently hurt his rib, but he got back to work as the second stanza commenced. Hernandez grounded his foe again, and though Barriault got upright briefly, he was sent back to the mat moments later and kept there until 30 seconds were left in the round.
Hernandez closed the show in the third, taking Barriault down and finishing him with an arm triangle at the 1:53 mark, capping off a stellar performance.| Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Prelims
Damon Jackson defeats Pat Sabatini via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one
Fighting shortly after the recent passing of his brother, Damon Jackson delivered a fitting and emotional tribute, stopping featherweight prospect Pat Sabatini in the first round.
Damon Jackson Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Jackson stunned and dropped Sabatini with an upkick in the opening minute and took the back of his stunned opponent. A series of unanswered strikes followed, with referee Keith Peterson stepping in to stop the fight at 1:09 of the opening round.
Jackson moves to 22-4-1, 1 NC with the win. Sabatini falls to 17-4. | Official Scorecards
Trevin Giles defeats Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Trevin Giles picked up his first UFC win at 170 pounds, outpointing Louis Cosce over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Giles, now 15-4. Cosce falls to 7-2.
Trevin Giles Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
In a fairly uneventful first round, Giles controlled matters from range while Cosce was unable to get his offense in gear against the Texan, and there was more of the same in the second, with Giles’ attempt to grapple late giving him another edge. After a rough couple rounds, Cosce got a takedown to start the third and nearly got a choke, but Giles got loose. He wasn’t able to get upright, though, until there was a minute left, and in that minute he got in some strikes as he held his opponent against the fence and ended the bout with another takedown. | Official Scorecards
Loma Lookboonme defeats Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
In a strawweight bout, Loma Lookboonme defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Lookboonmee, now 7-3. Gomes falls to 6-2.
Lookboonmee fired off kicks in a fast and furious fashion as the fight began, forcing Gomes to look to lock up with her foe. Lookboonmee ended up in control as they went to the mat, but Gomes soon reversed and looked for a choke that she nearly secured. Lookboonmee got free, but nearly ran into a triangle choke before getting out and firing off a series of hard shots on her bloodied foe.
Loma Lookboonmee Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
The fight went to the mat briefly in the opening minute of round two before the pair rose and grappled for a spell, leading to a Lookboonmee throw to the mat. Once upright, it was Gomes jumping on her foe as she turned her back, leading to a heated exchange before the horn.
Gomes went on the attack to start the final round, only to wind up on her back as the fight returned to the canvas. Gomes was the busier of the two, though, and she quickly took Lookboonmee’s back. Gomes controlled the action for a spell, only for the Thailand native to rise, score a takedown and land strikes down the stretch.| Official Scorecards
Trey Ogden defeats Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Veteran lightweight Trey Ogden fought a disciplined fight for three rounds in spoiling the debut - and unbeaten record - of Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for Ogden, now 16-5. Zellhuber falls to 12-1.
Trey Odgen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Ogden was the busier fighter in the opening round, with Zellhuber taking a bit long to get into the fight, which may have cost him in the first five minutes. The Mexican battler upped his work rate in round two, but Ogden remained steady in his attack and added a quick takedown for good measure in the final 40 seconds. And though Zellhuber showed more of a sense of urgency in the final frame, landing some good shots down the stretch, but it was too little too late for “The Golden Boy.| Official Scorecards
Gillian Robertson defeats Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round
The submission queen of the women’s flyweight division did it again, as Gillian Robertson finished Mariya Agapova in the second round.
Gillian Robertson Sinks In 2nd Round Rear Naked Choke | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Robertson (11-7) went for the takedown early and was met with a guillotine attempt by Agapova (10-4) that ultimately allowed her to get back to her feet. Robertson kept going after the takedown, but Agapova landed several hard strikes in the process before the fight went to the canvas. With 2:20 left, the pair rose and separated, and while Robertson ate more shots in the subsequent clinch, she came close to securing a choke on the mat before the horn intervened.
Robertson got the fight to the mat early in the second and secured a rear naked choke. Agapova fought hard and hung tough, but it was just a matter of time until the fight was over. And at the 2:19 mark, referee Mark Smith called it.| Official Scorecards
Javid Basharat defeats Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Bantamweight prospect Javid Basharat kept his unbeaten record intact with a three-round unanimous decision win over veteran Tony Gravely.
Scores were 29-28 across the board.
Basharat had to face some adversity early, as a clash of heads opened up a cut on his eyebrow that prompted a visit from the Octagonside physician. Basharat was cleared to continue and he went on the attack, nullifying a strong start from Gravely with a crisp striking attack. With a minute left, Gravely found his range again, but was put on the mat briefly by his opponent.
Javid Basharat Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
After a close first frame, Basharat dominated the second on the mat and particularly on the feet, when he rocked Gravely twice late.
Gravely bounced back in the third, but not enough to hold off the slick striking game of Basharat, who improved to 13-0 with the win. Gravely falls to 23-8. | Official Scorecards
Nikolas Motta defeats Cameron VanCamp via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round
Nikolas Motta earned his first UFC victory in the lightweight opener, halting Cameron VanCamp in the first round.
VanCamp was busy in the early stages of the fight, and as the round progressed, he got more confident. And that was what Motta needed, as he found the opening for his counter left hook, and after sending VanCamp to the mat with 1:16 left, the end came moments later, with an unanswered barrage of ground strikes bringing in referee Chris Tognoni at 3:49 of the first round.
Nikolas Motta Secures First Round TKO With Vicious Left Hook | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Motta moves to 13-4 with the win. VanCamp falls to 15-7-1.| Official Scorecards
