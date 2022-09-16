UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Results

Cory Sandhagen attempts a flying knee towards Song Yadong of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the UFC Fight Night main event, Cory Sandhagen stopped fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong via cuts after four rounds.

Sandhagen came out as the aggressor, using his strikes to set up a takedown attempt that came up empty. In the second minute, Song landed a crisp left that got his opponent’s attention, but the Coloradan took it well and tried for another takedown. This time, the pair went to the mat, but it was Song in control, with the China native taking his back as they rose and then separated, battling on even terms until the horn.

Song got the scoring going in the second with a sharp left that briefly rocked Sandhagen, and he continued to fight a disciplined bout as he marched at his foe. Sandhagen got in his shots, cutting Song over the left eye with a flush elbow, and that forced Song to be even more aggressive, though not as effective.

Song got a visit from the Octagonside physician to begin the third round, and after being cleared to continue, he went after Sandhagen, who calmly countered from the outside while Song chased. Midway through the round, Song’s cut was bleeding again and Sandhagen went to work in the clinch before going back to range, ending the round with a pair of left hooks to the head and body and a jumping knee.