UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. DILLASHAW Updates

The new main event will see top strawweight contenders step up on short notice to compete at flyweight as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. Dana White’s Contender Series: Brazil signee Rodriguez intends to follow up her impressive TKO victory over top prospect Amanda Ribas from earlier this year with another spectacular performance to break into the top five rankings. Perennial contender Waterson looks to kick off her 2021 campaign by building on the momentum of her thrilling Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill last year and prove she is still one of the best in the world.

Additionally, Diego Sanchez has been removed from his welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone. Replacing him will be Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo black belt Alex Morono, who looks to secure another dynamic finish in his 13th Octagon appearance.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.