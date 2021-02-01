UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik Vs Sakai | Fight By Fight Preview

Top 10 heavyweights looking to get back into the win column following main event setbacks headline here in Las Vegas as Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai square off inside the UFC APEX.

Following a rookie campaign that saw him win four fights in 11 months to rocket into contention, Rozenstruik has dropped two of his last three as he’s looked to establish himself as a true championship threat, falling to current champ Francis Ngannou and emerging standout Ciryl Gane, with a victory over Junior Dos Santos sandwiched in between.

Sakai similarly began his UFC tenure with four straight victories to work his way into the main event picture, where he ran into Alistair Overeem last fall and suffered his first loss in nearly three years. Now 15-2-1 overall, the 30-year-old Brazilian looks to reclaim some momentum and make a push towards the top of the rankings by toppling “Bigi Boy.”

There was a great deal of action in the heavyweight division in February and March and things are poised to ramp up again, starting this week, which means every outcome over the next several months will be critical in determining how things stack up in the Top 15 and setting a course for future pairings in the second half of the year.

WALT HARRIS VS. MARCIN TYBURA