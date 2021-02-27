 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane
Feb. 27, 2021

The UFC heavyweight division continues to be on display at UFC APEX as No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane aim to make a statement in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 11 Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane will take place Saturday, February 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

Dustin Jacoby vs Maxin Grishin

Vince Cachero vs Ronnie Lawrence

Alexis Davis vs Sabina Mazo

Alex Oliveira vs Ramazan Kurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs Thiago Moises

Alex Caceres vs Kevin Croom

Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder

Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera

Montana De La Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Co-Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Magomed Ankalaev

Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane

