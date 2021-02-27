Athletes
Results
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane
The UFC heavyweight division continues to be on display at UFC APEX as No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane aim to make a statement in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 11 Magomed Ankalaev.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane will take place Saturday, February 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Official Scorecards
Dustin Jacoby vs Maxin Grishin
Vince Cachero vs Ronnie Lawrence
Alexis Davis vs Sabina Mazo
Alex Oliveira vs Ramazan Kurmagomedov
Alexander Hernandez vs Thiago Moises
MORE UFC VEGAS 20: Rozenstruik's Lesson | Fighters On The Rise | Fight By Fight Preview | Thiago Moises | Rise Of Ciryl Gane | Fantasy Stats | Kevin Croom | Alexis Davis | Sabina Mazo | Pedro Munhoz | Angela Hill | Watch On ESPN+ | Live Results | Weigh-In Results
Alex Caceres vs Kevin Croom
Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder
Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera
Montana De La Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Co-Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Magomed Ankalaev
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane
Athletes
UFC 259: Three Title Fights
Fight Coverage