Results

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Fight Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From #UFCVegas20, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Feb. 27, 2021

The UFC heavyweight division continues to be on display at UFC APEX as No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane aim to make a statement in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 11 Magomed Ankalaev. 

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane will take place Saturday, February 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Knockout artist Rozenstruik (11-1, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) intends to make the most of his second UFC main event by securing another spectacular victory. Among the most credentialed strikers in the heavyweight division, Rozenstruik has finished all but one of his wins by knockout, including former UFC champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos. He also holds the record for the second-fastest KO in UFC heavyweight history when he defeated Allen Crowder in just nine seconds. He now looks to secure an impressive finish and become the first person to defeat Gane. 

Gane (7-0, fighting out of Paris, France) has quickly become the top prospect in the heavyweight division after debuting only a year and a half ago. An undefeated kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, Gane showed off his well-rounded skillset when he submitted his first two UFC opponents. Most recently, he delivered a high-level performance against former UFCheavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, winning by knockout in the second round. Gane now plans on remaining undefeated in MMA and declaring himself as the next contender for the belt.  

Krylov (27-7, fighting out of Donetsk, Ukraine) looks to build another long win streak and work his way into the championship conversation. Since joining the UFC roster in 2013 when he was only 21 years old, he has established himself as an elite contender in the division by finishing all but one of his 27 victories, including wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Walt Harris and Ed Herman. Krylov now seeks to start 2021 off with a bang by becoming the first person to knock out Ankalaev. 

Highly touted prospect Ankalaev (14-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) intends to keep his momentum going and break into the division’s top 10. Among the most well rounded athletes at light heavyweight, Ankalaev bounced back from a shocking, last-second loss in his UFC debut to win his next five bouts in a row. This recent streak includes knockouts over Ion Cutelaba (twice), Dalcha Lungiambula and Marcin Prachnio. He now aims to prove that he can compete with the best in the world by adding an emphatic finish of Krylov to his resume. 
 

What time is UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane? 

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Prelims: 5pm ET / 2pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Results 

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Prelims

Dustin Jacoby vs Maxim Grishin

Athlete Profiles: Dustin Jacoby | Maxim Grishin

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Vince Cachero vs Ronnie Lawrence

Athlete Profiles: Vince Cachero | Ronnie Lawrence

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Alexis Davis vs Sabina Mazo

Athlete Profiles: Alexis Davis | Sabina Mazo

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Alex Oliveira vs Ramazan Kurmagomedov

Athlete Profiles: Alex Oliveira | Ramazan Kurmagomedov

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Alexander Hernandez vs Thiago Moises

Athlete Profiles: Alexander HernandezThiago Moises

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane Main Card

Alex Caceres vs Kevin Croom

Athlete Profiles: Alex Caceres | Kevin Croom

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder

Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Ashley Yoder

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Pedro Munhoz vs Jimmie Rivera

Athlete Profiles: Pedro Munhoz | Jimmie Rivera

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Montana De La Rosa vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Montana De La Rosa | Mayra Bueno Silva

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Magomed Ankalaev

Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Magomed Ankalaev

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Ciryl Gane

Athlete Profiles: Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Ciryl Gane

Watch Live on ESPN+ | Scorecards

