UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Results

Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

After originally being slated to compete in February, Ji-Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm finally shared the Octagon together on Saturday in Charlotte, and it was a weird one.

The first punch Kim landed short-circuited Bohm’s CPU, but the South Korean wasn’t able to capitalize. Much of the next two rounds were spent clinched or grappling, with each woman spending time in top position in the first, and Kim latching onto a guillotine towards the end of the second.