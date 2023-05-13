Announcements
The action in “The Queen City” kicked off early on ABC, providing fight fans with an afternoon of fisticuffs on network television, capped by a compelling clash in the heavyweight division.
Top 10 fixture Jairzinho Rozenstruik welcomed surging Brazilian Jailton Almeida to the main event scene for the first time, with a residence on the outskirts of the title conversation up for grabs. Prior to the big fellas closing out the show, a host of competitive matchups across an array of divisions crossed the threshold into the UFC Octagon, delivering non-stop action for those in attendance at Spectrum Center and the scores of people watching at home.
It was another electric Saturday of UFC action and we’ve got a recap of all the action from start to finish right here for your consumption. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Results
- Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
- Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1
- Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1
- Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2
- Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1
- Karl Williams defeats Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)
- Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1
- Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 if Round 3
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Prelim Fight Results
Tainara Lisboa showed no sign of nerves in her promotional debut, kicking off Saturday’s fight card with a quality win over Jessica-Rose Clark.
Tainara Lisboa Earns Submission Win In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
The Brazilian newcomer showcased her sharp, precision striking in picking off Clark whenever the two engaged on the feet. When the Australian looked to grapple, Lisboa defended well, displaying good balance and defensive mechanics before getting back into her offensive attack. Even off her back in the third, Lisboa was active and effective, cutting Clark with an elbow and hunting for an armbar to keep her from building momentum.
Tainara Lisboa Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
As they scrambled in getting back to their feet, Lisboa defended a shot and quickly got under the neck, collecting the stoppage in the final minute of the bout to punctuate a tremendous maiden voyage into the UFC Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1
How’s that for a homecoming?!
Bryan Battle Knocks Out Gabe Green In 14 Seconds | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
Gabe Green came charging across the cage, looking to take the fight to Bryan Battle, and the Charlotte resident welcomed the chaos, cracking Green with a big right hook as the two traded blows that ended the fight in an instant.
Bryan Battle Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
The crowd erupted, Battle celebrated, including a Ric Flair strut and “Wooo!” That only got the crowd more hyped. Emotional in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Battle relished the moment as he got back into the win column and picked up his fourth UFC victory in five starts. | Official Scorecards
Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)
After originally being slated to compete in February, Ji-Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm finally shared the Octagon together on Saturday in Charlotte, and it was a weird one.
The first punch Kim landed short-circuited Bohm’s CPU, but the South Korean wasn’t able to capitalize. Much of the next two rounds were spent clinched or grappling, with each woman spending time in top position in the first, and Kim latching onto a guillotine towards the end of the second.
When the round ended, Kim kicked Bohm away, resulting in a point deduction, and then in the third, “Fire Fist” hit Bohm with a knee while she was down. The action was paused, the doctor was called in, and the contest was halted.
Kim was docked a second point, and the fight was sent to the scorecards for a technical decision. When the totals were added up, Bohm took home the technical split decision victory. | Official Scorecards
Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Athletic bantamweight stalwarts Cody Stamann and Douglas Silva went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes in a competitive battle at a 140-pound catchweight midway through the prelims.
In the first two rounds, the veterans stuck close to each other in striking range, Stamann landing the bigger individual shots to Silva’s superior volume and precision. Stamann did elevate the Brazilian and deposit him on the canvas in the first before getting grazed with an illegal upkick that resulted in the duo mistakenly being restarted on the feet.
Douglas Silva de Andrade Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
In the third, Stamann found a home for highly impactful shots, putting Silva on skates with a couple bombs before chasing him to the canvas. The American was unable to hunt down a finish and the bout ended with both men looking to land right to the final horn.
The judges were once again called upon to determine a winner and all three had it the same way, with Silva coming away with the unanimous decision win. | Official Scorecards
Karl Williams defeats Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Heavyweights Karl Williams and Chase Sherman covered a ton of ground inside the Octagon in their preliminary card clash, with the two men battling through to the final horn.
Karl Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
Williams doggedly pursued the takedown in the first, finally putting Sherman on the canvas midway through the frame before doing well from top position. The remainder of the fight was spent on the feet, as Sherman defended the takedown attempts well. Neither man was able to land anything too telling, with Sherman attacking Williams’ leg and the UFC sophomore doing well to work behind his jab.
After three rounds, we went to the judges' scorecards, and all three judges saw it in Williams’ favor, who picked up his second straight victory since joining the UFC roster. | Official Scorecards
Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1
Matt Brown closed out the prelims with a bang, putting Court McGee down and out with one shot in the final minute of the opening stanza.
Matt Brown Flattens Court McGee In The First Round | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
Much of the opening round was spent in the clinch, with McGee on his grind. But late in the frame, as the two looked to trade, Brown found McGee’s chin with a right hand that spun the former Ultimate Fighter winner to the canvas and ended the fight instantaneously.
Matt Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
This was a dynamic, walk-off win for the veteran welterweight, who gets back in the win column following a split decision loss at home last March. For McGee, it’s two straight knockout losses, raising questions of where his career goes from here. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Main Card Fight Results
Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2
Alex Morono took full advantage of Tim Means changing levels in the second round on Saturday, clamping onto a guillotine choke to get himself back in the win column.
Alex Morono Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
The veteran welterweights spent the first round and early portion of the second trading on the feet, with nearly man garnering a clear advantage. But when Means ducked under off a missed spin attempt by Morono, the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt quickly locked up his preferred choke, squeezing out the tap.
Morono earns a rebound win after suffering a third-round stoppage loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio at the end of last year, and has now won five of his last six inside the Octagon. Terrific showing for “The Great White” to kick off the main card. | Official Scorecards
Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1
Carlos Ulberg keeps racking up first-round stoppage wins.
Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
“Black Jag” was patient in the early going of his clash with Ihor Potieria, getting a read on his range and speed, figuring out how to land his biggest weapons. Once he got Potieria’s timing down, Ulberg clipped him with a check left hook that took the Ukrainian light heavyweight off his feet. The follow-up blows came quickly and effectively and the fight was halted.
That’s now four straight victories and three consecutive first-round triumphs for Ulberg, who continues to impress as he keeps garnering more and more experience and exposure to MMA. | Official Scorecards
Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1
Still undefeated and only getting better, Ian Machado Garry picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday afternoon, dispatching Daniel Rodriguez in the opening round.
The 25-year-old Irishman took the fight to Rodriguez from the outset, dictating the range and pace, using his length and clean fundamentals from the jump. After banging home a couple good right kicks early, Machado Garry went upstairs with the next one and put Rodriguez on skates. From there, it was academic, as the rising star smashed out the finish.
“The Future” is now 5-0 in the UFC with three finishes, and 12-0 overall. He has every tool you want in an emerging talent and should find himself with a number next to his name after this one. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Ranked light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker showed tremendous respect for one another’s power throughout their co-main event pairing, neither wanting to walk onto anything sharp and wake up looking at the lights.
Johnny Walker Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
Walker connected with a good right hand in the first as Smith looked to close the distance, hurting the former title challenger and forcing him to scramble for a takedown. They stayed at range, pecking at one another for the whole of the second, Walker’s low kicks landing while Smith found a few right hands.
Walker’s persistence paid dividends in the third, as the consistent focus on the low kick and steady pressure caused Smith to wilt. While he couldn’t get “Lionheart” out of there, Walker salted away his third straight win and positioned himself for another step up in competition next time out in the process. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1
Jailton Almeida is officially a problem in the heavyweight division.
Jailton Almeida Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida
The Brazilian took Jairzinho Rozenstruik down less than a minute into their main event matchup, patiently working to control the big man’s body before climbing into mount and presenting him with a dilemma: catch these hands or give me your back and neck?
Rozenstruik gave up his back and Almeida laced up the choke, collecting his fifth straight stoppage win since arriving in the UFC and serving notice that he’s officially a contender in the heavyweight division. | Official Scorecards
