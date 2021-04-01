UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Results

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bouts, as No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 Augusto Sakai. The co-main event will see No. 8 Walt Harris take on surging No. 11 Marcin Tybura.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, June 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Former kickboxing standout Rozenstruik (11-2, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) made waves upon joining the UFC roster in early 2019, securing four consecutive knockouts within a 10-month span. He has delivered spectacular KO victories over heavyweight legends Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski to crack the division’s top five. Rozenstruik now hopes to defend his spot in the rankings by turning away a dangerous rising contender.

After turning heads on Dana White’s Contender Series to secure a UFC contract, Sakai (15-2-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) immediately began ascending the heavyweight ladder. Throughout his Octagon run he has earned memorable wins against Blagoy Ivanov, Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman. Sakai now has his sights set on making the most of his second UFC main event by netting the biggest victory of his career to enter the heavyweight top five.

KO artist Harris (13-9 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) is gunning for another highlight-reel finish to cement his status as one of the top heavyweights in the world. The heavy-handed striker has finished each of his career wins, including standout performances against Aleksei Oleinik, Sergey Spivak and Chase Sherman. Harris now looks to send a message with another thrilling KO.

Tybura (21-6, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) enters his fifth year on the UFC roster riding an impressive four-fight win streak. Coming off a Performance of the Night earning win over Greg Hardy in December, he has also delivered notable victories over Ben Rothwell, Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski. Tybura now aims to continue his momentum by taking out another hard-hitting contender.

What time is UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai?

Main Card: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Results