 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Jun. 4, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bouts, as No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 Augusto Sakai. The co-main event will see No. 8 Walt Harris take on surging No. 11 Marcin Tybura.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, June 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Former kickboxing standout Rozenstruik (11-2, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) made waves upon joining the UFC roster in early 2019, securing four consecutive knockouts within a 10-month span. He has delivered spectacular KO victories over heavyweight legends Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski to crack the division’s top five. Rozenstruik now hopes to defend his spot in the rankings by turning away a dangerous rising contender.

After turning heads on Dana White’s Contender Series to secure a UFC contract, Sakai (15-2-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) immediately began ascending the heavyweight ladder. Throughout his Octagon run he has earned memorable wins against Blagoy Ivanov, Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman. Sakai now has his sights set on making the most of his second UFC main event by netting the biggest victory of his career to enter the heavyweight top five.

KO artist Harris (13-9 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) is gunning for another highlight-reel finish to cement his status as one of the top heavyweights in the world. The heavy-handed striker has finished each of his career wins, including standout performances against Aleksei Oleinik, Sergey Spivak and Chase Sherman. Harris now looks to send a message with another thrilling KO.

Tybura (21-6, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) enters his fifth year on the UFC roster riding an impressive four-fight win streak. Coming off a Performance of the Night earning win over Greg Hardy in December, he has also delivered notable victories over Ben Rothwell, Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski. Tybura now aims to continue his momentum by taking out another hard-hitting contender.

 

What time is UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai? 

  • Main Card: 7pm ET / 4pm PT
  • Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Results

Best Finishes From Saturday's Fighters | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai
Best Finishes From Saturday's Fighters | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai
/

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Prelims

 

Claudio Puelles vs Jordan Leavitt

Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Jordan Leavitt

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Sean Woodson vs Youssef Zalal

Athlete Profiles: Sean Woodson | Youssef Zalal

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Manon Fiorot vs Tabatha Ricci

Athlete Profiles: Manon Fiorot | Tabatha Ricci

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Alan Patrick vs Mason Jones

Athlete Profiles: Alan Patrick | Mason Jones

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Significant Stats | Fighters You Should Know | Rise Of Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Augusto Sakai | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Miguel Baeza | Duško Todorović | Tanner Boser | Claudio Puelles | Youssef Zalal | Sean Woodson

Makwan Amirkhani vs Kamuela Kirk

Athlete Profiles: Makwan Amirkhani | Kamuela Kirk

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Fransisco Trinaldo vs Muslim Salikhov

Athlete Profiles: Fransisco Trinaldo | Muslim Salikhov

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Tanner Boser vs Ilir Latifi

Athlete Profiles: Tanner Boser | Ilir Latifi

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Montana De La Rosa vs Ariane Lipski

Athlete Profiles: Montana De La Rosa | Ariane Lipski

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Main Card

Tom Breese vs Antonio Arroyo

Athlete Profiles: Tom Breese | Antonio Arroyo

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Dusko Todorovic vs Gregory Rodrigues

Athlete Profiles: Dusko Todorovic | Gregory Rodrigues

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Miguel Baeza

Athlete Profiles: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Miguel Baeza

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Roman Dolidze vs Laureano Staropoli

Athlete Profiles: Roman Dolidze | Laureano Staropoli

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Walt Harris vs Marcin Tybura

Athlete Profiles: Walt Harris | Marcin Tybura

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai

Athlete Profiles: Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Augusto Sakai

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 28
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Preview | UFC 263

It's A Main Card Banger You Won't Want To Miss June 12, 2021 At UFC 263 In Glendale, AZ.

Watch the Video