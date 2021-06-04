 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai, Live From Las Vegas
Jun. 4, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bouts, as No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 Augusto Sakai. The co-main event will see No. 8 Walt Harris take on surging No. 11 Marcin Tybura.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, June 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

 

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Official Scorecards

Claudio Puelles vs Jordan Leavitt





 

 

Sean Woodson vs Youssef Zalal





 

 

 

Manon Fiorot vs Tabatha Ricci





 

 

Alan Patrick vs Mason Jones





 

 

Makwan Amirkhani vs Kamuela Kirk





 

 

Fransisco Trinaldo vs Muslim Salikhov





 

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Significant Stats | Fighters You Should Know | Rise Of Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Augusto Sakai | Santiago Ponzinibbio | Miguel Baeza | Duško Todorović | Tanner Boser | Claudio Puelles | Youssef Zalal | Sean Woodson

 

Tanner Boser vs Ilir Latifi





 

 

Montana De La Rosa vs Ariane Lipski





 

 

Tom Breese vs Antonio Arroyo





 

 

Duško Todorović vs Gregory Rodrigues





 

 

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Miguel Baeza





 

 

Roman Dolidze vs Laureano Staropoli





 

 

Co-Main Event: Walt Harris vs Marcin Tybura





 

 

Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai





