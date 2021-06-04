Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

Athletes
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bouts, as No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 Augusto Sakai. The co-main event will see No. 8 Walt Harris take on surging No. 11 Marcin Tybura.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, June 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Official Scorecards
Claudio Puelles vs Jordan Leavitt
Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Jordan Leavitt
Sean Woodson vs Youssef Zalal
Athlete Profiles: Sean Woodson | Youssef Zalal
Manon Fiorot vs Tabatha Ricci
Athlete Profiles: Manon Fiorot | Tabatha Ricci
Alan Patrick vs Mason Jones
Athlete Profiles: Alan Patrick | Mason Jones
Makwan Amirkhani vs Kamuela Kirk
Athlete Profiles: Makwan Amirkhani | Kamuela Kirk
Fransisco Trinaldo vs Muslim Salikhov
Athlete Profiles: Fransisco Trinaldo | Muslim Salikhov
Tanner Boser vs Ilir Latifi
Athlete Profiles: Tanner Boser | Ilir Latifi
Montana De La Rosa vs Ariane Lipski
Athlete Profiles: Montana De La Rosa | Ariane Lipski
Tom Breese vs Antonio Arroyo
Athlete Profiles: Tom Breese | Antonio Arroyo
Duško Todorović vs Gregory Rodrigues
Athlete Profiles: Duško Todorović | Gregory Rodrigues
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Miguel Baeza
Athlete Profiles: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Miguel Baeza
Roman Dolidze vs Laureano Staropoli
Athlete Profiles: Roman Dolidze | Laureano Staropoli
Co-Main Event: Walt Harris vs Marcin Tybura
Athlete Profiles: Walt Harris | Marcin Tybura
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai
