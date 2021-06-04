Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bouts, as No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 Augusto Sakai. The co-main event will see No. 8 Walt Harris take on surging No. 11 Marcin Tybura.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. SAKAI will take place Saturday, June 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Official Scorecards

Claudio Puelles vs Jordan Leavitt