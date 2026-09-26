Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos
UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On September 26, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Sep. 27, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX on September 26 with an action-packed card headlined by No. 12 ranked bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. against No. 13 ranked veteran Raoni Barcelos.
Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 comes to a close with two exciting finale matchups, as Mahammedeli Osmanli takes on Ilimbek Akylbek at bantamweight and Melissa Amaya faces Tina Black at women’s strawweight.
UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelostakes place Saturday, September 26 in Las Vegas. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.
UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos Main Card Results
Bantamweight Main Event - Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos
In the main event, the youngest UFC athlete to headline an event Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) takes on the red-hot Raoni Barcelos (22-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), who's won each of his last five fights.
Bantamweight Bout: Norma Dumont vs Ailin Perez
The co-main event sees Top 5 women's bantamweights go head-to-head as Norma Dumont (13-3, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on Ailin Perez (13-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Hernandez vs Sedriques Dumas
Dana White's Contender Series standout Luis Hernandez (8-0, fighting out of Miami, FL), who earned his contract just 11 days ago, steps up on less than 48 hours notice to make his UFC debut against Sedriques Dumas (10-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)
TUF Bantamweight Final: Mahammadali Osmanli vs Ilimbek Akylbek
Mahammadali Osmanli (13-1, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) battles Ilimbek Akylbek (11-3, fighting out of Chicago, IL) in The Ultimate Fighter, Season 34 bantamweight final.
TUF Strawweight Final: Melissa Amaya vs Tina Black
The main card action gets underway with The Ultimate Fighter, Season 34 strawweight final between Melissa Amaya (9-0, fighting out of Spokane, WA) and Tina Black (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)