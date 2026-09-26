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UFC bantamweights Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos side by side over a yellow and black background
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Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On September 26, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 27, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX on September 26 with an action-packed card headlined by No. 12 ranked bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. against No. 13 ranked veteran Raoni Barcelos.

Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 comes to a close with two exciting finale matchups, as Mahammedeli Osmanli takes on Ilimbek Akylbek at bantamweight and Melissa Amaya faces Tina Black at women’s strawweight.

How To Watch Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos takes place Saturday, September 26 in Las Vegas. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos Main Card Results

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Bantamweight Main Event - Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos

In the main event, the youngest UFC athlete to headline an event Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) takes on the red-hot Raoni Barcelos (22-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), who's won each of his last five fights.

Bantamweight Bout: Norma Dumont vs Ailin Perez

The co-main event sees Top 5 women's bantamweights go head-to-head as Norma Dumont (13-3, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on Ailin Perez (13-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Hernandez vs Sedriques Dumas

Dana White's Contender Series standout Luis Hernandez (8-0, fighting out of Miami, FL), who earned his contract just 11 days ago, steps up on less than 48 hours notice to make his UFC debut against Sedriques Dumas (10-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)

TUF Bantamweight Final: Mahammadali Osmanli vs Ilimbek Akylbek

Mahammadali Osmanli (13-1, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) battles Ilimbek Akylbek (11-3, fighting out of Chicago, IL) in The Ultimate Fighter, Season 34 bantamweight final.

TUF Strawweight Final: Melissa Amaya vs Tina Black

The main card action gets underway with The Ultimate Fighter, Season 34 strawweight final between Melissa Amaya (9-0, fighting out of Spokane, WA) and Tina Black (16-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Bangu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 26, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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Raul Rosas Jr
Raoni Barcelos