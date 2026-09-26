Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 comes to a close with two exciting finale matchups, as Mahammedeli Osmanli takes on Ilimbek Akylbek at bantamweight and Melissa Amaya faces Tina Black at women’s strawweight.

How To Watch Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos In Your Country

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos takes place Saturday, September 26 in Las Vegas. The Prelims begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.