Results

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • May. 8, 2021

UFC delivers another action-packed card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a flyweight battle of strawweight contenders as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. The co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Dana White's Contender Series Brazil signee Rodriguez (13-1-2, fighting out of Florianopolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) has wasted little time securing herself as a potential title challenger since joining the UFC roster in 2018. During this time, she has delivered exciting wins over Amanda Ribas, Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar. Rodriguez now has her sight set on securing the biggest win of her career in her first UFC main event opportunity. 

Perennial contender Waterson (18-8, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to kick off her 2021 campaign by building on the momentum of her thrilling Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill last year. A former Invicta FC champion, she also holds notable victories against Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jessica Penne and Paige VanZant. Waterson now hopes to make a statement by stopping Rodriguez’s momentum with another show-stealing performance.

Cerrone (36-15 2NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) makes his record-tying 37thOctagon appearance. The owner of most wins (23) and tied for most finishes (16) in UFC history, Cerrone has earned epic stoppages against Matt Brown, Rick Story and Edson Barboza. Cerrone now aims to deliver another vintage “Cowboy” performance to further etch his name in the record books.

Morono (18-7 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) steps in on short notice looking to secure the biggest win of his 11-year career. A diverse striker and grappler, he has delivered memorable victories against Max Griffin, Song Kenan, Zak Ottow and Josh Burkman. Morono is now gunning to turn heads in his first UFC co-main event opportunity by finishing a legend.

What time is UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson? 

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Results 

Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris

Athlete Profiles: Christian Aguilera | Carlston Harris

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Junyong Park vs Tafon Nchukwi

Athlete Profiles: Junyong Park | Tafon Nchukwi

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Ľudovít Klein vs Michael Trizano

Athlete Profiles: Ľudovít Klein | Michael Trizano

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus

Athlete Profiles: Phil Hawes | Kyle Daukaus

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Main Card

Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Angela Hill

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie

Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Gregor Gillespie

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogério de Lima

Athlete Profiles: Maurice Greene | Marcos Rogério de Lima

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

 

Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal

Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Geoff Neal

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono

Athlete Profiles: Donald Cerrone | Alex Morono

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson

Athlete Profiles: Marina Rodriguez | Michelle Waterson

Watch on ESPN+Official Scorecards

