Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
May. 8, 2021

UFC delivers another action-packed card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a flyweight battle of strawweight contenders as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. The co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

 

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Official Scorecards

Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris

Athlete Profiles: Christian Aguilera | Carlston Harris



 

Junyong Park vs Tafon Nchukwi

Athlete Profiles: Junyong Park | Tafon Nchukwi



 

 

Ľudovít Klein vs Michael Trizano

Athlete Profiles: Ľudovít Klein | Michael Trizano



 

 

Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus

Athlete Profiles: Phil Hawes | Kyle Daukaus



 

Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Angela Hill



 

 

Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie

Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Gregor Gillespie



 

 

Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogério de Lima

Athlete Profiles: Maurice Greene | Marcos Rogério de Lima



 

 

Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal

Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Geoff Neal



 

 

Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono

Athlete Profiles: Donald Cerrone | Alex Morono



 

 

Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson

Athlete Profiles: Marina Rodriguez | Michelle Waterson



