Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
UFC delivers another action-packed card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a flyweight battle of strawweight contenders as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. The co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Official Scorecards
Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris
Athlete Profiles: Christian Aguilera | Carlston Harris
Junyong Park vs Tafon Nchukwi
Athlete Profiles: Junyong Park | Tafon Nchukwi
Ľudovít Klein vs Michael Trizano
Athlete Profiles: Ľudovít Klein | Michael Trizano
Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus
Athlete Profiles: Phil Hawes | Kyle Daukaus
Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Angela Hill
Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie
Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Gregor Gillespie
Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogério de Lima
Athlete Profiles: Maurice Greene | Marcos Rogério de Lima
Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal
Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Geoff Neal
Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono
Athlete Profiles: Donald Cerrone | Alex Morono
Official Scorecards
Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson
