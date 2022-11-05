UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Results

Special Feature
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an intriguing strawweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked contender Marina Rodriguez battle No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The co-main event will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. LEMOS will take place Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Main Card
Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Nate Maness by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:11 of Round 1
Tagir Ulanbekov turned in his most impressive performance to date, choking out Nate Maness in just over two minutes.
The grappler from Dagestan didn’t waste much time looking to wrestle, putting Maness on the deck early in the fight, and when the flyweight debutant looked to clamber to his feet, Ulanbekov latched onto a high-elbow guillotine choke. Try as he might, Maness could not extricate himself from the hold and was forced to tap.
After losing a decision to veteran Tim Elliott last time out, this was about as dominant a return to the win column as you’ll see in the flyweight division. Now 14-2 overall and 3-1 in the UFC, Ulanbekov should return to the rankings and keep moving forward in the division in 2023. | Official Scorecards
Grant Dawson defeats Mark O. Madsen by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3
Grant Dawson collected the biggest win of his career — and on short notice, no less — securing a third-round submission finish of the previously unbeaten Olympian Mark O. Madsen.
After getting sat down by a right hand right out of the chute, the talented grappler out-hustled Madsen on the canvas for the first two rounds. In the third, Dawson came out bashing home low kicks that eventually took Madsen off his feet, and after following him to the canvas, Dawson found a way under the neck, securing the finish.
The 28-year-old Dawson is now 7-0-1 in the UFC and 19-1-1 overall. He’s looked outstanding in back-to-back outings since moving to American Top Team, and continues to move forward in the treacherous lightweight division. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Prelims
Miranda Maverick defeats Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Miranda Maverick dominated her bout with Shanna Young on the canvas, collecting a lopsided decision win in the night’s final prelim.
The two ran relatively level on the feet, with Young doing a good job of keeping Maverick at range, but as soon as the flyweight prospect looked to grapple, the difference in abilities was apparent. After putting Young on the canvas late in the opening stanza, Maverick took her down earlier in the second, and had her back on the mat less than a minute into the final round.
Maverick couldn’t find the finish, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying, as she turned what started as a competitive fight into a one-sided beatdown. Now 4-2 in the UFC and 11-4 overall, the 25-year-old continues to show she has the potential to be a contender in this division in the not too distant future. | Official Scorecards
Mario Bautista defeats Benito Lopez by submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1
Mario Bautista continues to impress.
Just four months and change after collecting a first-round submission win over Brian Kelleher, the MMA Lab representative earned a similar result over the returning Benito Lopez in Saturday’s penultimate preliminary card fight.
This was one-way traffic from the beginning, as Bautista bullied Lopez around the cage, roasting his midsection with body shots in the early standup before slamming him to the canvas and continuing to dominate on the ground. After threatening with a straight armlock from the crucifix position, Bautista adjusted to a reverse triangle choke before extending the arm and getting the tap.
Now on a three-fight winning streak and improving to 5-1 over his last six fights, Bautista is becoming someone to watch in the rugged bantamweight division. | Official Scorecards
Polyana Viana defeats Jinh Yu Frey by TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1
Polyana Viana must have had an early dinner reservation or something because she hustled through Jinh Yu Frey on Saturday.
A knee up the middle as Frey was coming forward straightened her out and stood her up, and from there, the Brazilian swarmed. A string of heavy punches landed, clean, sending Frey crashing to the canvas, where the follow-up blows woke her back up.
Just an outstanding effort from the 30-year-old Brazilian, who gets back into the win column and back to even inside the Octagon with her fourth first-round finish in as many UFC victories. | Official Scorecards
Johnny Muñoz defeats Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
A well-rounded effort earned Johnny Muñoz the second win of his UFC career on Saturday.
In the first, Muñoz got the better of the striking exchanges with TUF 29 alum Liudvik Sholinian, and in the second, he showed more of his grappling and scrambling ability, countering Sholinian’s attempts to take things to the canvas. Things were a little more competitive and close over the final five minutes, but the more technical bantamweight from “Horsetown USA” worked his way to the final bell and collected the unanimous decision win.
Muñoz moves to 2-2 inside the Octagon, bouncing back from his loss earlier this year to Tony Gravely to advance to 12-2 for his career. On the other side, Sholinian has now lost each of his first two UFC assignments, and falls to 9-3-1 overall. | Official Scorecards
Jake Hadley defeats Carlos Candelario by submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2
Jake Hadley delivered the type of performance most were expecting when he first touched down in the Octagon on Saturday night, submitting Carlos Candelario midway through the second round.
The British prospect dropped his promotional debut earlier in the year, but came out firing in his sophomore outing, getting the better of a pure striking battle in the first round with his fellow Dana White’s Contender Series graduate. In the second, Hadley quickly locked up a triangle choke when Candelario looked to take it to the canvas, attacking with elbows while tightening his squeeze before finally drawing out the tap.
This was an excellent showing from the former Cage Warriors champion, who moves to 9-1 overall with the victory and reminds everyone of his upside with this effort. | Official Scorecards
Tamires Vidal defeats Ramona Pascual by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1
How about a flying knee to the liver to start the night?
Tamires Vidal collected a walk-off finish in her promotional debut, kicking off Saturday’s card with a flying knee to the liver against Ramona Pascual to bring the fight to a close. The duo broke off the fence and started to trade in space when the Brazilian newcomer looked to close the distance, elevating and burying a switch knee into Pascual’s midsection that instantly caused her to double over in pain.
That’s now six straight wins overall for Vidal, while Pascual suffers her third consecutive UFC setback. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez
- Perennial contender Neil Magny (26-10, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) has his sights set on breaking the UFC record for most welterweight victories. Currently tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre at 19, he holds notable wins over former champions Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks. Magny now hopes to halt Rodriguez’s momentum and prove he is still among the best at 170 pounds.
- Rising star Daniel Rodriguez (17-2, fighting out of Alhambra, Calif.) plans to continue his momentum by securing the biggest win of his career. Currently on a four-fight win streak, he has netted impressive victories against Li Jingliang, Kevin Lee and Mike Perry. Rodriguez now aims to finish Magny to continue his ascent up the welterweight rankings.
Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos
- Surging Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil) aims to stake her claim for a title shot with another impressive performance. Currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak, she holds wins over Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. Rodriguez now looks to stop Lemos and defend her spot on the strawweight ladder.
- Exciting finisher Amanda Lemos (12-2-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil) plans to shine in her second UFC main event opportunity. Victorious in six of her last seven outings, she has secured memorable wins against Michelle Waterson, Angela Hill and Montserrat Conejo. Lemos now intends to crack the strawweight Top 5 by stopping Marina Rodriguez in emphatic fashion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
